Summer Walker was in the news last week when many fans thought she was snubbed for a GRAMMY nomination, especially in the R&B categories. She hasn’t released much music this year but she has returned today with something interesting. It’s a rap song called ‘Sense dat God gave you’ and it’s a fun/ratchet one where a very pregnant Summer and her friend Sexxy Red go out doing regular stuff like fill gas in their Honda and pick up some groceries.

9 HOURS AGO