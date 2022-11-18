2022 holiday shopping hours for Delaware Valley malls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online shopping has become extremely popular over the holiday season, but some people still like buying gifts the old fashion way.

Check out the holiday hours for malls across the Delaware Valley below:

PENNSYLVANIA

Exton Square Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

King of Prussia Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Lancaster Tanger Outlets

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's day - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Lehigh Valley Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Montgomery Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.



Neshaminy Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day once available

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Oxford Valley Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Mills Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Day once available

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Full list Click here for directions.

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Springfield Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

The Crossings Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Willow Grove Park

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

NEW JERSEY

Cherry Hill Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Cumberland Mall

Use the link below to find out hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day once available

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Deptford Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Gloucester Premium Outlets

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Use the link below to find out hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day once available

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Hamilton Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Mall at Voorhees Town Center

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Moorestown Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

DELAWARE

Christiana Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day once available

For a full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Concord Mall

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Dover Mal l

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.