Philadelphia, PA

2022 holiday shopping hours for Delaware Valley malls

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWN3B_0jG3Hu9500

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online shopping has become extremely popular over the holiday season, but some people still like buying gifts the old fashion way.

Check out the holiday hours for malls across the Delaware Valley below:

PENNSYLVANIA

Exton Square Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

King of Prussia Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Lancaster Tanger Outlets

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's day - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Lehigh Valley Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Montgomery Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Neshaminy Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day once available

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Oxford Valley Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Mills Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Day once available

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Philadelphia Premium Outlets

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Full list Click here for directions.

Plymouth Meeting Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Springfield Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

The Crossings Premium Outlets

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Willow Grove Park

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

NEW JERSEY

Cherry Hill Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Cumberland Mall

  • Use the link below to find out hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day once available

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Deptford Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.

Gloucester Premium Outlets

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Use the link below to find out hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day once available

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Hamilton Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve -  7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Mall at Voorhees Town Center

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Moorestown Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

DELAWARE

Christiana Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day once available

For a full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Concord Mall

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

Dover Mal l

  • Thanksgiving Day - Closed
  • Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day - Closed
  • New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.

