2022 holiday shopping hours for Delaware Valley malls
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online shopping has become extremely popular over the holiday season, but some people still like buying gifts the old fashion way.
Check out the holiday hours for malls across the Delaware Valley below:
PENNSYLVANIA
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's day - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day once available
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Day once available
Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of holiday hours here . Full list Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 1 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
NEW JERSEY
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Use the link below to find out hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day once available
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Full list of holiday hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Use the link below to find out hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day once available
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
DELAWARE
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- Use the link below to find out hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day once available
For a full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full list of hours here . Click here for directions.
- Thanksgiving Day - Closed
- Black Friday - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day - Closed
- New Year's Eve - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year's Day - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
