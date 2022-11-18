Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Basketball roundup: Tough Tuesday for local teams
It was a tough Tuesday for local basketball teams in action at various events. The Excel Christian, Woodland, Adairsville, and Cass boys all suffered losses. In girls' action, Adairsville and Woodland fell. WESLEYAN 62, EXCEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BOYS 57. The Excel boys had a three-point lead late in the game...
thecitymenus.com
Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title
After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
bartowsportszone.com
Cass swim team runner-up at Darlington 5-team meet
The Cass High School swim teams finished second last Thursday (Nov. 17) in a five-team meet at Darlington in Rome. Host Darlington won the combined team scores with 181 points, followed by Cass (100), Model (61), Armuchee (23), and Pepperell (19). First and second place performances for Cass included:. 1st...
bartowsportszone.com
Excel Christian Academy boys lose high-scoring tilt at Gordon Central tourney
The Excel Christian Academy boys basketball team lost a 108-96 double-overtime decision Monday night in Calhoun at the Gordon Central Invitational. Excel held leads of 23-19 after one quarter; 37-33 at halftime; and 53-52 through three quarters. The two teams were tied at 72 at the end of regulation and 79-79 after one overtime period.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Cedar Grove, Marist advance in football playoffs
Cedar Grove and Marist high schools are the only teams from DeKalb left in the Georgia High School Association’s 2022 football playoffs following six Sweet 16 games that featured DeKalb teams. Cedar Grove defeated Hebron Christian Academy 70-33 at Godfrey Stadium to advance to another home game against an...
bartowsportszone.com
Lady Tigers launch '22-'23 season with a win at Armuchee
The Adairsville girls built a 29-16 lead by halftime and pulled away in the second half Saturday for a 62-36 win at Armuchee. “Our girls played hard and smart,” said Lady Tigers’ head coach Melissa Winters. “The girls pushed the ball in transition and were able to score quickly. They worked the half court sets effectively too.”
bartowsportszone.com
Athletes Beyond Bartow
KOLBE BENHAM — Marist College (R-Fr., Cartersville HS) … saw action but recorded no stat line in the Red Foxes' 24-13 loss last Saturday at Bucknell. Benham played in 10 games this season and made 11 tackles. He also picked off one pass. Marist finished the season 4-7 overall and 4-4 in the Pioneer Football League.
bartowsportszone.com
Colonels slip to 0-3
The Cass boys dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to host Roswell Monday afternoon participating in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational. The Colonels trailed 9-7 after the opening eight minutes and went to the halftime locker room trailing 22-20. The score was tied at 35-all at the end of the third period and was knotted at 43-all at the end of regulation.
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
wgac.com
Georgia Remains No. 1, Tennessee Drops In AP Top 25
Georgia Remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 with a 16-6 win on the road against Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart knew the SEC stretch in November would be tough, according to dawgnation.com. “We knew this gauntlet was coming, and our guys put their heads down and worked really hard,” Smart said of the stretch of conference games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. “I am proud of what they’ve done.”
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
saportareport.com
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close
An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
wrganews.com
2022 Rome Christmas Parade Grand Marshal selected
The Rome Christmas Parade committee recently announced the grand marshal of the 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. According to a post on the Christmas parade’s website, the committee is no longer taking entries for the parade due to the record number of entries this year. The parade is scheduled for November 29th at 6:30 PM.
Clark Atlanta University Grad Heather Haynes Designs Sneaker for Nike HBCU Yardrunners Collection
Heather Haynes, proud Clark Atlanta University alumna and global video producer and marketer, lives vicariously through her alma mater’s motto — “Find a Way or Make One.”. The award-winning VH1 digital series Growing Up Black creator has recently been honored by Nike as an HBCU Yardrunner. She...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
Comments / 0