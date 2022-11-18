ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Basketball roundup: Tough Tuesday for local teams

It was a tough Tuesday for local basketball teams in action at various events. The Excel Christian, Woodland, Adairsville, and Cass boys all suffered losses. In girls' action, Adairsville and Woodland fell. WESLEYAN 62, EXCEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY BOYS 57. The Excel boys had a three-point lead late in the game...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title

After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
CARROLLTON, GA
Cass swim team runner-up at Darlington 5-team meet

The Cass High School swim teams finished second last Thursday (Nov. 17) in a five-team meet at Darlington in Rome. Host Darlington won the combined team scores with 181 points, followed by Cass (100), Model (61), Armuchee (23), and Pepperell (19). First and second place performances for Cass included:. 1st...
ROME, GA
Excel Christian Academy boys lose high-scoring tilt at Gordon Central tourney

The Excel Christian Academy boys basketball team lost a 108-96 double-overtime decision Monday night in Calhoun at the Gordon Central Invitational. Excel held leads of 23-19 after one quarter; 37-33 at halftime; and 53-52 through three quarters. The two teams were tied at 72 at the end of regulation and 79-79 after one overtime period.
CALHOUN, GA
Cedar Grove, Marist advance in football playoffs

Cedar Grove and Marist high schools are the only teams from DeKalb left in the Georgia High School Association’s 2022 football playoffs following six Sweet 16 games that featured DeKalb teams. Cedar Grove defeated Hebron Christian Academy 70-33 at Godfrey Stadium to advance to another home game against an...
ELLENWOOD, GA
Lady Tigers launch '22-'23 season with a win at Armuchee

The Adairsville girls built a 29-16 lead by halftime and pulled away in the second half Saturday for a 62-36 win at Armuchee. “Our girls played hard and smart,” said Lady Tigers’ head coach Melissa Winters. “The girls pushed the ball in transition and were able to score quickly. They worked the half court sets effectively too.”
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Athletes Beyond Bartow

KOLBE BENHAM — Marist College (R-Fr., Cartersville HS) … saw action but recorded no stat line in the Red Foxes' 24-13 loss last Saturday at Bucknell. Benham played in 10 games this season and made 11 tackles. He also picked off one pass. Marist finished the season 4-7 overall and 4-4 in the Pioneer Football League.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Colonels slip to 0-3

The Cass boys dropped a 48-45 overtime decision to host Roswell Monday afternoon participating in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational. The Colonels trailed 9-7 after the opening eight minutes and went to the halftime locker room trailing 22-20. The score was tied at 35-all at the end of the third period and was knotted at 43-all at the end of regulation.
ROSWELL, GA
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
Georgia Remains No. 1, Tennessee Drops In AP Top 25

Georgia Remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll released on Sunday. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 with a 16-6 win on the road against Kentucky. Coach Kirby Smart knew the SEC stretch in November would be tough, according to dawgnation.com. “We knew this gauntlet was coming, and our guys put their heads down and worked really hard,” Smart said of the stretch of conference games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. “I am proud of what they’ve done.”
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA
Iconic BBQ joint in East Ellijay to close

An icon is closing in North Georgia that has been a stop for political candidates for more than three decades. Oscar and Edna Poole first opened Poole’s BBQ out of a trailer in East Ellijay in 1989. The retired pastor turned restaurateur was well known for his connections in the Republican Party and the yellow suit and top hat that he wore to campaign events. Edna, his wife of 70 years, recalls how that suit came to pass.
EAST ELLIJAY, GA
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
ATLANTA, GA
2022 Rome Christmas Parade Grand Marshal selected

The Rome Christmas Parade committee recently announced the grand marshal of the 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. According to a post on the Christmas parade’s website, the committee is no longer taking entries for the parade due to the record number of entries this year. The parade is scheduled for November 29th at 6:30 PM.
ROME, GA

