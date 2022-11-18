ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bartlesville Kids Start Neighborhood Newspaper

Some Bartlesville kids started a neighborhood newspaper, The Valleywood Voice, to draw attention to the things happening in their community. Evanjalyn Webster is only in the fifth grade, but she can already add "newspaper editor in chief" to her resume. She came up with the idea to start a newspaper...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Nonprofit Gives Oklahoma Youths Facing Homelessness Tiny Homes

Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma's foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot. Pivot provides young people with a little house to live in as they start their...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Gives 100,000 Thanksgiving Meals

One hundred thousand people will get food for Thanksgiving thanks to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Dana Maker is one of thousands who went through the drive-thru at the Osage Casino to pick up a Thanksgiving meal. "I am excited, this is great. I appreciate it,” said Maker. “More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City

If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Runners Converge In Downtown Tulsa For Route 66 Marathon

Over 10,000 people got to run all over iconic areas in Tulsa Sunday for the annual Route 66 Marathon. Participants traveled from around the world to traverse the streets of Tulsa. The Route 66 marathon is a Boston-qualifying race that is 26.2 miles. Christian Medina, the executive director of Course...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master

TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy