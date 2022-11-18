Read full article on original website
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
Bartlesville Kids Start Neighborhood Newspaper
Some Bartlesville kids started a neighborhood newspaper, The Valleywood Voice, to draw attention to the things happening in their community. Evanjalyn Webster is only in the fifth grade, but she can already add "newspaper editor in chief" to her resume. She came up with the idea to start a newspaper...
Nonprofit Gives Oklahoma Youths Facing Homelessness Tiny Homes
Dachiana Barry is getting her life in order after spending most of her childhood in Oklahoma's foster care system. For the first time, the 20-year-old is living on her own, thanks to Oklahoma nonprofit Pivot. Pivot provides young people with a little house to live in as they start their...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a bruising problem to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister regardless of hundreds of thousands of dollars in assault advertisements in opposition to him. Stitt, 49, was aided partially by a late infusion of ads...
Headlines: No charges for Stitt’s son, Oklahoma Congressional GOP & Thunder lose at home
Gov. Stitt’s son won’t face alcohol and firearm charges over a situation in Guthrie. (NewsOK) Tulsa residents mourn the loss of a victim of the Colorado Springs club killing. (Tulsa World) Local LGBTQ allies react to nightclub shooting. (Tulsa World) OTA comes under fire for purchasing website opposing...
Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma Gives 100,000 Thanksgiving Meals
One hundred thousand people will get food for Thanksgiving thanks to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Dana Maker is one of thousands who went through the drive-thru at the Osage Casino to pick up a Thanksgiving meal. "I am excited, this is great. I appreciate it,” said Maker. “More...
Scott Eizember: One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
The search for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is considered one of the longest in Oklahoma state history, and it started in October of 2003.
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
Restore Hope Ministries In Tulsa Gives Thanksgiving Baskets To 400 Families
Four hundred families will receive a Thanksgiving meal Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa. Restore Hope has been doing this for 30 years and said it’s not just about the food; it’s about showing people someone cares about them. A grand Thanksgiving is not...
Runners Converge In Downtown Tulsa For Route 66 Marathon
Over 10,000 people got to run all over iconic areas in Tulsa Sunday for the annual Route 66 Marathon. Participants traveled from around the world to traverse the streets of Tulsa. The Route 66 marathon is a Boston-qualifying race that is 26.2 miles. Christian Medina, the executive director of Course...
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Report details incident involving Oklahoma governor’s son and found box of guns
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Documents from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say John Stitt, the son of Gov. Kevin Stitt, was involved in an incident involving a found box of guns on Halloween. An incident report for the sheriff’s office listed John Stitt as one of five involved,...
Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
Jenks Organization Works To Help Families With Children, Young Adults With Disabilities
A Jenks organization the "Will's House" is expanding to help more families with children or young adults with disabilities. Co-founder Jeanette O'Hara says the organization was just approved by the Oklahoma Department of Disability Services as a contracted respite care provider and specialized foster care home. O'Hara and her husband...
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
‘He lit up a room,’ Oklahoma family mourns son among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Sabrina Aston, the mother of 28-year-old Daniel Aston, says he was killed in the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured 25 others.
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis, the family of Makayla Brewster is sharing her story
