First-of-its-kind research project enlists Fairbanks residents to help sample ‘vapor intrusion’ into homes

deltawindonline.com
Satellite launch means continued timely information for Alaskans
The Nov. 10 launch of an environmental satellite aboard an Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California might not register as a big thing for Alaskans, but it is. The satellite, once in full operation, will bring timely data about the weather, sea ice, wildfires and much...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Central Recycling Facility reminds residents what can and cannot be recycled
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After a four month closure, the Central Recycling Facility is back open, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is reminding residents about what can and cannot be recycled there. Green Star of Interior Alaska, a local non-profit promoting recycling within the community, has taken on...
webcenterfairbanks.com
The annual APOA food drive sets a new record for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers from the Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, Alaska Airport Police and Fire, Eielson Air Force Base Security Forces, and the Alaska State Troopers all participated in this year’s Alaska Peace Officer Association (APOA) Law Enforcement Food Drive. “It is our...
uafsunstar.com
A Tribute to Fox Spring
It is not uncommon for students in Fairbanks to choose to live in a dry cabin for an affordable, memorable experience. For those who are unfamiliar, a dry cabin, quite frankly, is most often a glorified shed with heat, electricity, and slop bucket (more on that later). They receive no running water, hence the term “dry.” The low price of living in a glorified shed is the initial draw-in for most college students, but if you look a little deeper you’ll find a plethora of reasons why life in a dry cabin is extraordinary.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks soup kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving season
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Fairbanks non-profit Bread Line, Inc. is busy preparing for the holiday season. The non-profit runs Stone Soup Cafe, a soup kitchen near downtown Fairbanks. Five days a week, all year round, volunteers show up to the soup kitchen, eager to help out those...
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
kinyradio.com
Seven Dads owing more than $770,000 in child support Indicted
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Nov. 17, the Fairbanks grand jury indicted seven fathers for separately failing to pay their child support following Department of Revenue investigations. Collectively the seven men owe their children more than $770,000.00 in back child support. Aaron Grant, indicted on three counts of felony criminal...
