Yadkinville, NC

WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Gun Shop Robbery Suspects Arrested After Officer Shoots

On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department went to Colfax to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Since that gun shop is very close to Kernersville, the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kernersville...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
FOX8 News

Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer. According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California. A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
LEXINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug And Weapons Charges Land Claremont Man InJail

Dametrius Rashawn Young, 29 of Claremont, was arrested Saturday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is be held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A Monday court appearance is scheduled.
CLAREMONT, NC

