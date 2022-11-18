Read full article on original website
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
rhinotimes.com
Gun Shop Robbery Suspects Arrested After Officer Shoots
On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department went to Colfax to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Since that gun shop is very close to Kernersville, the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kernersville...
After a string of gun store robberies, law enforcement weighs in on catching culprits
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gun shops around the Triad are tightening security after several break-ins took place across several cities. Some suspects have been arrested while others are still on the loose. Surveillance video shows a smash-and-grab for guns at a gun and pawn shop in Lexington Sunday. The suspects...
Credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank she worked at. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
WXII 12
Thieves caught on camera breaking into Lexington gun store, taking off with several firearms
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington gun store is the latest target of a recent string of gun shop break-ins across the Piedmont Triad. In the last month alone, WXII has received reports of at least five of these similar crimes taking place in our area. Today, WXII spoke with...
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Clemmons man accidentally shoots himself in the foot, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man accidentally shot himself in the foot Monday in Winston-Salem, according to police. It happened around 5:49 p.m. Winston-Salem officers received a report about a shooting from Novant Health officials. When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Cresean Barr being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After an...
NC man charged with shooting victim ‘in the head’: court records
A North Carolina man is facing several charges following an assault that left one person with a gunshot wound, according to Davidson County court records.
Investigators: Man accused of Catawba Co. murder was released from prison 2 weeks prior
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing someone in Catawba County Sunday night had gotten out of prison just two weeks before the crime, investigators confirm. Police said 43-year-old Christopher Woods died in the shooting, which happened south of Hickory. Sherriff’s deputies told Channel 9′s...
WXII 12
Greensboro driver makes unsafe U-turn, kills 42-year-old motorcyclist, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is a dead and a woman is facing charges after a crash in Greensboro. Police say it happened Monday around 7:10 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Gate City Boulevard, between West Florida Street and Williams Street. According to police, Tiera Whitehead, 22,...
Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer. According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they initiated a traffic stop on I-85 in Archdale, stopping a tractor-trailer registered out of California. A K-9 alerted officers and they conducted a search, finding […]
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]
1 arrested, 2 wanted for murder after shooting into car in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory say one person is in custody and facing a murder charge for a deadly shooting that happened on a roadway earlier this month, but two more suspects are still wanted for murder charges. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened on Nov. 5....
860wacb.com
Felony Drug And Weapons Charges Land Claremont Man InJail
Dametrius Rashawn Young, 29 of Claremont, was arrested Saturday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Young is be held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $30,000. A Monday court appearance is scheduled.
WXII 12
Wrong way driver on I-40 causes deadly crash, second-degree murder charge likely
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man believed to be under the influence caused a fatal crash after driving the wrong way on the interstate, troopers said. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 40 northbound, near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County.
