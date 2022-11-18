LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store. The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door. Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store’s inventory. They are searching […]

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO