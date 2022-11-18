ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Smiles on Wells bringing new dentistry office to Pflugerville in December

Smiles on Wells will offer an array of family and cosmetic dentistry services. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) General dentistry office Smiles on Wells will open in December at 801 Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. Owner Dr. Michele de Souza said Smiles on Wells will offer a range of family and cosmetic dentistry services, including regular exams and cleanings. 737-304-6777. www.smilesonwells.com.
St. David’s Foundation scholarship now open for Texas students pursuing health care careers

The Neal Kocurek Scholarship is the largest heath care scholarship in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David’s Foundation is accepting applications for the Neal Kocurek Scholarship—the largest health care scholarship program in Texas. The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors from schools in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays,...
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
New Braunfels Rotary Club celebrates 85 years of service

The New Braunfels Rotary Club recently celebrated 85 years of charitable contributions to the community with a reception and dinner. (Courtesy New Braunfels Rotary Club) The Rotary Club of New Braunfels celebrated 85 years of service in October by hosting a reception and dinner featuring keynote speaker and singer-songwriter Red Steagall. The event recognized the Rotary Club and its longevity in the community while looking toward the future. The organization is made up of men and women who are dedicated to “Service Above Self” by giving back to the community through service projects, charitable contributions, scholarships and other programs. www.newbraunfelsrotary.org/
Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards grants to teachers; plus other education highlights

The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to teachers in October. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD Every fall semester, the Georgetown ISD Education Foundation allocates grant money to dozens of teachers throughout the district. The grants are awarded for projects that are innovative and hands-on. Some of the grant-winning projects...
Amberwood Retail Center rises across from Dry River District in Kyle

The Amberwood Retail Center in Kyle is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction on the Amberwood Retail Center is underway at 18915 S. I-35, Kyle. Hometown America Incorporated began construction this summer and is expected to complete the project next summer, adding around 16,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.
fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
KXAN

It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closes after five years in business

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15 after five years of business. Rosedale served healthy dishes as well as Southern comfort food, cocktails and brunch. The group behind Rosedale, Chameleon Companies, said they are keeping the 3800 N.Lamar Blvd., Ste. 170, Austin, space and have plans to open a new concept in early 2023. www.chameleongp.com.
