Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
13 places to dine in and order takeout from in Austin this Thanksgiving
TLC is offering Thanksgiving to-go packs and dine-in service on Nov. 24. (Courtesy TLC) Calling all Austinites who are not in the mood to cook this holiday season: Here are six Thanksgiving meal packages to preorder now and eight restaurants to dine in on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving preorder packages. 1....
HomeWell Care Services brings quality care to seniors in New Braunfels
From left: Nicolette Murray, HomeWell Care Services care manager; Hiring Manager April Dominguez; and owners Meredith and Jeff Clark provide companion care, basic care and specialty care to their clients. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) HomeWell Care Services began operating in the New Braunfels community in July 2021. The business specializing in...
Smiles on Wells bringing new dentistry office to Pflugerville in December
Smiles on Wells will offer an array of family and cosmetic dentistry services. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) General dentistry office Smiles on Wells will open in December at 801 Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. Owner Dr. Michele de Souza said Smiles on Wells will offer a range of family and cosmetic dentistry services, including regular exams and cleanings. 737-304-6777. www.smilesonwells.com.
St. David’s Foundation scholarship now open for Texas students pursuing health care careers
The Neal Kocurek Scholarship is the largest heath care scholarship in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David’s Foundation is accepting applications for the Neal Kocurek Scholarship—the largest health care scholarship program in Texas. The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors from schools in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays,...
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom now serving Northwest Austin area, featuring self-pour taproom
Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom opened its first Austin-area location on Aug. 25 in Northwest Austin. (Courtesy Pexels) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza and Taproom opened Aug. 25 near the Four Points area at 8300 N. RM 620, Ste. K-200, Austin. The restaurant offers a variety of wood-fired pizzas...
Sweet Shack Candy Shop closes in Cedar Park after eight years in business
Sweet Shack Candy Shop in Cedar Park permanently closed on Nov. 2 after being in business for eight years. (Courtesy Pexels) Owner Jackie Washington said the lease was up, and she along with her husband and co-owner, Winefred Washington, decided not to renew. The shop had been in business for...
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
City shares winter weather preparedness tips for Austinites
Austin officials shared advice for cold weather preparations ahead of the winter season. (Community Impact staff) Ahead of the holiday season and with chillier weather arriving in Central Texas, the city of Austin is recommending residents ready themselves for potential winter conditions arriving over the coming months. The city's own...
New Braunfels Rotary Club celebrates 85 years of service
The New Braunfels Rotary Club recently celebrated 85 years of charitable contributions to the community with a reception and dinner. (Courtesy New Braunfels Rotary Club) The Rotary Club of New Braunfels celebrated 85 years of service in October by hosting a reception and dinner featuring keynote speaker and singer-songwriter Red Steagall. The event recognized the Rotary Club and its longevity in the community while looking toward the future. The organization is made up of men and women who are dedicated to “Service Above Self” by giving back to the community through service projects, charitable contributions, scholarships and other programs. www.newbraunfelsrotary.org/
Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards grants to teachers; plus other education highlights
The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to teachers in October. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD Every fall semester, the Georgetown ISD Education Foundation allocates grant money to dozens of teachers throughout the district. The grants are awarded for projects that are innovative and hands-on. Some of the grant-winning projects...
Amberwood Retail Center rises across from Dry River District in Kyle
The Amberwood Retail Center in Kyle is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction on the Amberwood Retail Center is underway at 18915 S. I-35, Kyle. Hometown America Incorporated began construction this summer and is expected to complete the project next summer, adding around 16,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.
Leander Foundation unveils plaque for oldest identified tree in Leander; more in pipeline
A Texas live oak tree located north of Lakewood Park was identified as the oldest tree in Leander at roughly 300 years old. (Courtesy Leander Foundation) Leander Foundation unveiled the first of 10 plaques in commemoration of the oldest trees in the city Nov. 15. “It’s a sense of conservation...
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria pioneers Cali-Mexican food
Christopher Haydostian is the owner and founder of R19 Taqueria in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Christopher Haydostian said his dream is to create and market the Cali-Mex culinary brand. Haydostian is from Los Angeles and has been a chef for over 20 years. After moving to Austin with his...
12-hole indoor miniature golf spot The Dirdie Birdie now open at the Domain in Northwest Austin
The Dirdie Birdie Founders Vik and Lina Khasat took nearly two and a half years to plan and design the miniature golf space with Nine & Eye, a design and fabrication team, to make the experience reflective of Austin. (Courtesy The Dirdie Birdie) The Dirdie Birdie, an immersive miniature golf...
fox7austin.com
Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open
The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas
If you're not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.
KXAN
It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
Demolition underway on Starplex movie theater to make way for multifamily project in San Marcos
The Starplex movie theater at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, is being demolished to make way for Long View Equity's newest multifamily project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Demolition of the dormant Starplex movie theater, located at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, has begun to make way for Long View...
Flower Moon Botanicals brings Texas-grown hemp and CBD products to downtown New Braunfels
Margaret Green (left) and Shelly Peebles source and sell a variety of CBD wellness products. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Flower Moon Botanicals opened a trailer retail shop next to Pedego Electric Bicycles at 133 Hampe St., New Braunfels, after opening an online shop earlier this year. The store, owned and operated...
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closes after five years in business
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Rosedale Kitchen and Bar closed Oct. 15 after five years of business. Rosedale served healthy dishes as well as Southern comfort food, cocktails and brunch. The group behind Rosedale, Chameleon Companies, said they are keeping the 3800 N.Lamar Blvd., Ste. 170, Austin, space and have plans to open a new concept in early 2023. www.chameleongp.com.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0