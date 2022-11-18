Read full article on original website
GOP leader calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is giving the Secretary of Homeland Security until Jan. 3 to resign or face a congressional investigation.
Roll Call Online
McCarthy threatens to impeach Homeland Security secretary
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who is poised to become speaker in January, on Tuesday threatened to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over record-high U.S.-Mexico border migrant crossings. At a news conference near the border in El Paso, Texas, McCarthy called on Mayorkas to resign — then warned...
Supreme Court denies Trump bid to keep tax records from House
The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to get six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the IRS, essentially ending a court battle that started in 2019. The justices, in an unsigned order with no explanation and no...
Permitting legislation finds roadblocks in path to NDAA
Prospects that Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., will be able to attach an energy permitting proposal of his to the annual defense policy bill dimmed after two key Republicans said they opposed the idea. Rep. Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, said during...
Appeals court sounds skeptical of Trump case on Mar-a-Lago search
A federal appeals court appeared ready Tuesday to side with the Department of Justice in its effort to wipe out a lower court order that slowed a criminal investigation into documents seized from Donald Trump’s private club at Mar-a-Lago. At least two of the three judges on a panel...
Let’s talk turkey: Trump fever could be breaking in time for a Thanksgiving feast
American politics have not produced many reasons to feel thankful in a long time. But that might be changing. On a cold late-autumn day at the White House, President Joe Biden hosted one of the American presidency’s weirdest traditions Monday, pardoning two turkeys just days before Thanksgiving. The chilly...
Advocates, industry push data privacy bill in lame-duck session
Privacy advocates and industry groups are urging lawmakers to get a bipartisan federal data privacy bill passed soon: either early in the new Congress or even in the remaining weeks of the lame-duck session. The prospects for passage, however, are clouded, especially in the lame-duck session, by the opposition of...
