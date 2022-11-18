Read full article on original website
15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42
Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42.
Texas leaders push to make ethnic studies part of school curriculum and count for graduation credit
State Representative Christina Morales, believes it's important that the curriculum taught in schools reflects today's diverse population in Texas.
Be thankful for an end to COVID panic
It’s that time of year again. As I write this, the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday approaches and many of us take stock of just what we’re thankful for. I recently ran into a situation that summarizes my biggest “thankful” takeaway from 2022: A crowded Walmart. As in really crowded. Uncomfortably crowded. “Please let me out of here” crowded. No, I don’t […] The post Be thankful for an end to COVID panic first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
