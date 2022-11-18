ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIXS FM 108

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Finalized Their Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans have officially ended their marriage. During a Tuesday night (Nov. 15) performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Ballerini revealed that her divorce from fellow singer Evans was finalized earlier that morning. The appointment to confirm the divorce happened to occur on the same...
NASHVILLE, TN
KIXS FM 108

Morgan Wallen Performs Passionate ‘You Proof’ at the 2022 CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.
NASHVILLE, TN
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy