Robert Patti, President of NHanced Semiconductors, had this to say at a special news conference held at WestGate Academy at Crane yesterday morning…. Local and state leaders gathered at the WestGate Academy at Crane for a very big announcement on Monday. A new microelectronics campus, WestGate One, will be developed at WestGate in Odon on 10 acres as a public-private development that will create high-paying jobs for the region and put Indiana on the leading edge of semiconductor research. The project will be on the fast track to getting finished as soon as possible. Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand for the special announcement and said it was a big early present for the holidays for our state…

CRANE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO