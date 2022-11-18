Read full article on original website
Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad
Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
The 10-year-old surfer with no hands or feet
A 10-year-old girl who has had her arms and legs amputated is to represent Scotland at the World Para Surfing Championship in California. Jade Edward, from Aberdeenshire, had her limbs amputated after she fell ill with meningitis aged two. She took up surfing after a chance encounter with instructors from...
World Cup 2022: England captain Harry Kane set to have scan on right ankle on Wednesday
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan...
