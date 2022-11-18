ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Kim Garth: Former Ireland star named in Australia Twenty20 squad

Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth is set to make her Australia debut after being named in the Twenty20 squad for December's Tour of India. Garth, 26, qualifies through residency after signing a two-year professional contract with Australian state side Victoria in June 2020. She won 114 caps for Ireland before...
BBC

The 10-year-old surfer with no hands or feet

A 10-year-old girl who has had her arms and legs amputated is to represent Scotland at the World Para Surfing Championship in California. Jade Edward, from Aberdeenshire, had her limbs amputated after she fell ill with meningitis aged two. She took up surfing after a chance encounter with instructors from...
