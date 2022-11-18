ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have ‘stayed on point’

Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman analyzed the process investigators will likely follow to find a suspect in the killing of four University of Idaho students on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”. MARK FUHRMAN: They need to stay on point, and I think they’ve stayed on point fairly well on this. Now...
MOSCOW, ID
foxwilmington.com

Attorney general asks solar lending companies to suspend loan payments and interest for Pink Energy customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Attorney General Josh Stein and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron have sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross River Bank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic to assist customers of Pink Energy, also known as Power Home Solar, who are experiencing functionality and installation issues.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxwilmington.com

NCDOT suspends most construction through Thanksgiving weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily stopped most construction along major highways to keep traffic flowing for Thanksgiving travel. The NCDOT says construction along interstates, U.S., and key state routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28th to reduce anticipated traffic. WITN...
foxwilmington.com

California Republican Rep. David Valadao elected to represent the state’s 22nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. David Valadao will win re-election over Democratic challenger Rudy Salas for California’s 22nd Congressional District, The Associated Press projects. Valadao, who is currently representing California’s 21st District, sought re-election in the neighboring district after congressional lines were redrawn in the state. The district now includes portions of Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy