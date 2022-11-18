Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxwilmington.com
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have ‘stayed on point’
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman analyzed the process investigators will likely follow to find a suspect in the killing of four University of Idaho students on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”. MARK FUHRMAN: They need to stay on point, and I think they’ve stayed on point fairly well on this. Now...
foxwilmington.com
Attorney general asks solar lending companies to suspend loan payments and interest for Pink Energy customers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Attorney General Josh Stein and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron have sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross River Bank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic to assist customers of Pink Energy, also known as Power Home Solar, who are experiencing functionality and installation issues.
foxwilmington.com
NCDOT suspends most construction through Thanksgiving weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has temporarily stopped most construction along major highways to keep traffic flowing for Thanksgiving travel. The NCDOT says construction along interstates, U.S., and key state routes is suspended through the evening of Nov. 28th to reduce anticipated traffic. WITN...
foxwilmington.com
California Republican Rep. David Valadao elected to represent the state’s 22nd Congressional District
Republican Rep. David Valadao will win re-election over Democratic challenger Rudy Salas for California’s 22nd Congressional District, The Associated Press projects. Valadao, who is currently representing California’s 21st District, sought re-election in the neighboring district after congressional lines were redrawn in the state. The district now includes portions of Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.
foxwilmington.com
Ron DeSantis receives multiple standing ovations at first major GOP 2024 presidential cattle call
LAS VEGAS – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his landslide re-election victory and his conservative crude against what he calls “woke ideology” in an energetic speech that brought a crowd of leading Republican activists and donors to their feet numerous times. “We’ve accomplished more over a four-year...
