It was the fourth consecutive loss to start the season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team. The Cardinals imploded in the second half as No. 9 Arkansas used a 17-0 run to run away with an 80-54 decision over the Cardinals in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament on Monday evening in Lahina, Maui, Hawaii.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO