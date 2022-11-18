Read full article on original website
Arkansas-Missouri series grossly one-sided
Almost every year, Arkansas fans go into this game against Missouri expecting to win. And almost every year, the Razorbacks lose. The Hogs did however snap a five-game losing streak to the Tigers with last season's 34-17 win in Fayetteville. Now they're trying to end Missouri's 5-0 all-time mark in games played in Columbia.
BONEYARD: A look back at the big Bulldog wins in the rivalry
Mississippi A&M first played the University of Mississippi in football back in 1901. The two schools established football teams a few years before the first meeting. The Rebels were simply hesitant to put the Aggies on the schedule. The first match-up finally took place, but not without some pre-game drama....
Butkus Award finalists 2022: Arkansas' Drew Sanders, Iowa's Jack Campbell headline top LB hopefuls
Butkus Award finalists for the 2022 season came out Tuesday. Arkansas' Drew Sanders, Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley and Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. made the cut for college football's top linebacker. The high school finalists were Merriville (Ind.) Andrean's Drayk Bowen, Many (La.) High's Tackett Curtis, Denton (Texas) Ryan's Anthony Hill, Iowa City (Iowa) High's Ben Kueter and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln's Raylen Wilson.
TRANSCRIPT: Louisville coach Kenny Payne after a loss to Arkansas
It was the fourth consecutive loss to start the season for the University of Louisville men's basketball team. The Cardinals imploded in the second half as No. 9 Arkansas used a 17-0 run to run away with an 80-54 decision over the Cardinals in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament on Monday evening in Lahina, Maui, Hawaii.
