WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw in Albany, NY at the MVP Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. If Lumis wins, he earns a Raw contract. *Team Bianca's Asuka vs. Team Damage CRTL's Rhea Ripley - match to determine Wargames match advantage. ***. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle...
ALBANY, NY
NEW TITLE BOUT ADDED TO SURVIVOR SERIES, RAW STAR GETS NEW NAME AND MORE

WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory has been officially added to the WWE Survivor Series PPV. Our friends at Ringside Collectibles will launch their Black Friday sale this Wednesday:. NBC released the following, "first look" at their new game show The Wheel, which will...
NEW WWE RING NAME ALREADY REVERSED?

Several readers sent word that the WWE website is now listing Michin again by her former ring name Mia Yim. The site had changed her name to Michin last night, but going to the Michin profile listing now brings you to the Mia profile. It looks as if her name...
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot

WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION

A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:.
WWE RAW REPORT: THE ADVANTAGE IS CLEAR, THEORY VERSUS ALI, A WAR GAMES TEAM VISITS RAW, AND MORE

Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin says on Friday night on Smackdown, he joined the War Games match as the fifth man against the Bloodline. I did it for one specific reason. I am not talking about Sami Zayn. Even with everything we have been through, I consider Sami to be a brother. The person I am coming for is Roman Reigns. It’s been two long years since you and I faced each other in this ring. I am going to remind you who the hell I am. I am Kevin Owens. I am the guy who took you to the limit, not once or twice, but three times. If it wasn’t for your Bloodline, I would have ended your historic title reign before it got started. I am coming to take out your entire Bloodline so there is no one who can keep me from taking the title from you and kicking your ass.
WWE TO HOLD POST-SURVIVOR SERIES PRESS CONFERENCE


A GUIDE TO AEW'S EXCITING YEAR AHEAD

It’s been another busy year for AEW. The company has seen stars like CM Punk, Swerve Strickland, and Saraya join the organization; made its first foray outside of North America; and delivered some of the most newsworthy action in the world of professional wrestling. Launched in 2019 in an...
ARIZONA STATE
2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
WWE'S NICK KHAN, STEPHANIE MCMAHON TO TAKE PART IN WELLS FARGO TMT SUMMIT

STAMFORD, Conn.-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, and its Co-CEO Nick Khan will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV. A live webcast of the event will be available on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP

Followng Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for WWE's 2022 Survivor Series event this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs....
BOSTON, MA
AEW MERCH UPDATE, THE LATEST SESSIONS AND MORE

Interestingly enough, Shop AEW has now listed three CM Punk T-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. There is also new shirts for The Young Bucks, The Elite and, Kenny Omega. There's also a Claudio Blackpool Combat Club FC jersey in honor the World Cup and a hat for Eddie Kingston.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC. *Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Matt Hardy & Private...
AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY

Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
CHICAGO, IL
CM PUNK APPEARS ON 'THE TALKING DEAD'

Former WWE, AEW and Ring of Honor Champion CM Punk appeared on tonight's edition of Talking Dead as part of a celebrity montage thanking the cast and crew and bidding everyone farewell as the legendary AMC series The Walking Dead concluded this evening.

