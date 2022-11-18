Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHEN 'DANGEROUS BREED' DEBUTS TOMORROW, THE TEDDY HART STORY COMES TO SOBERING, DEPRESSING END
Tomorrow, NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock will unveil their latest true crime docuseries Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. The three part docuseries will focus on Teddy Hart, who’s penchant for outside of the ring issues has consistently spoiled his potential to become a star in professional wrestling. The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw in Albany, NY at the MVP Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. If Lumis wins, he earns a Raw contract. *Team Bianca's Asuka vs. Team Damage CRTL's Rhea Ripley - match to determine Wargames match advantage. ***. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TITLE BOUT ADDED TO SURVIVOR SERIES, RAW STAR GETS NEW NAME AND MORE
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory has been officially added to the WWE Survivor Series PPV. Our friends at Ringside Collectibles will launch their Black Friday sale this Wednesday:. NBC released the following, "first look" at their new game show The Wheel, which will...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL WRESTLEMANIA SHOWDOWN WITH RHEA, SURVIVOR SERIES' TOP MOMENTS AND MORE
WWE Shop has a section for Doorbuster deals and gift ideas for those who have a wrestling fan in the life. Bianca Belair v Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania? | Exclusive Interview. Top moments from Survivor Series 2021: WWE Top 10, Nov. 21, 2022. WWE Superstars predict the 2022 World Cup:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE RING NAME ALREADY REVERSED?
Several readers sent word that the WWE website is now listing Michin again by her former ring name Mia Yim. The site had changed her name to Michin last night, but going to the Michin profile listing now brings you to the Mia profile. It looks as if her name...
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SEVEN KNOWN WWE A&E BIOGRAPHIES CURRENTLY IN PRODUCTION
A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE RAW REPORT: THE ADVANTAGE IS CLEAR, THEORY VERSUS ALI, A WAR GAMES TEAM VISITS RAW, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring. Kevin says on Friday night on Smackdown, he joined the War Games match as the fifth man against the Bloodline. I did it for one specific reason. I am not talking about Sami Zayn. Even with everything we have been through, I consider Sami to be a brother. The person I am coming for is Roman Reigns. It’s been two long years since you and I faced each other in this ring. I am going to remind you who the hell I am. I am Kevin Owens. I am the guy who took you to the limit, not once or twice, but three times. If it wasn’t for your Bloodline, I would have ended your historic title reign before it got started. I am coming to take out your entire Bloodline so there is no one who can keep me from taking the title from you and kicking your ass.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW ANNOUNCES 'AEW SYMPHONY: SERIES II' MUSICAL RELEASE FEATURING CLASSICAL INTERPRETATIONS OF AEW ENTRANCE THEMES
AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. -- Classical Crossover EP Features Unique Interpretations of Iconic AEW Entrance Themes, Led and Arranged by AEW In-house Producer Mikey Rukus -- Nov. 22, 2022 – After making waves on numerous Billboard and iTunes charts with the release of AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WAR GAMES ADVANTAGE MATCH ON RAW, KO HUMBLED BY THE FANS, LOGAN PAUL ON WRESTLING WITH BROTHER AND MORE
Asuka and Rhea Ripley will face each other Monday on Raw, to determine which team gets the advantage In War Games at Survivor Series. WWE has announced that Toxic Attraction will kickoff Tuesday's episode of NXT. Kevin Owens tweeted:. Logan Paul Says He And Jake Would Make Insane WWE Tag...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TO HOLD POST-SURVIVOR SERIES PRESS CONFERENCE
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
A GUIDE TO AEW'S EXCITING YEAR AHEAD
It’s been another busy year for AEW. The company has seen stars like CM Punk, Swerve Strickland, and Saraya join the organization; made its first foray outside of North America; and delivered some of the most newsworthy action in the world of professional wrestling. Launched in 2019 in an...
Pro Wrestling Insider
2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S NICK KHAN, STEPHANIE MCMAHON TO TAKE PART IN WELLS FARGO TMT SUMMIT
STAMFORD, Conn.-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, and its Co-CEO Nick Khan will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV. A live webcast of the event will be available on...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
Followng Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for WWE's 2022 Survivor Series event this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TITLE MATCHES, CHARLIE DEMPSEY WANTS TO FIGHT, SCRYPTS WRITES HIS STORY, A BIG RETURN, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We begin with a look back at last week’s NXT. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jane make their way to the ring. Mandy says in the immortal words of Queen, another one bites the dust. There...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MERCH UPDATE, THE LATEST SESSIONS AND MORE
Interestingly enough, Shop AEW has now listed three CM Punk T-shirts that were previously live event exclusives. There is also new shirts for The Young Bucks, The Elite and, Kenny Omega. There's also a Claudio Blackpool Combat Club FC jersey in honor the World Cup and a hat for Eddie Kingston.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC. *Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Matt Hardy & Private...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADS TO CHICAGO THIS WEDNESDAY
Scheduled for Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, IL at the Wintrust Arena:. *The fallout of Full Gear including MJF's AEW title victory. *AEW Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 2 in Best of 7 Series. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii. *AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CM PUNK APPEARS ON 'THE TALKING DEAD'
Former WWE, AEW and Ring of Honor Champion CM Punk appeared on tonight's edition of Talking Dead as part of a celebrity montage thanking the cast and crew and bidding everyone farewell as the legendary AMC series The Walking Dead concluded this evening. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Comments / 0