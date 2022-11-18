ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!

If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
Univ. Of Wyoming Fellow Receives International Volunteer Award

Dilnoza Khasilova, a University of Wyoming Global Engagement Fellow recently received an international volunteer service award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, according to a release by the university. Khasilova received the award earlier this month at the association’s Region II conference in Flagstaff, Arizona. The International Volunteer of...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of Fresno State

LARAMIE -- Have you recovered from Saturday night's heartbreaker yet?. What about this Wyoming football team, you know, the guys who were actually on the field for that wild turn of events that took emotions from Mt. Everest to Death Valley in a matter of seconds?. With the Cowboys facing...
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC

Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade

Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
Laramie Pianist Will Represent Wyoming For The Northwest Division

Laramie native and pianist Caroline Henson will compete as a Northwest Division Finalist in the Music Teachers National Association, and the winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals, according to a release. Caroline, a Taiwanese-American, the daughter of Olen Henson and Sandy Hsu, will represent Wyoming...
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked

Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Chilly Start To The Weekend In Cheyenne. Let’s Warm Up With These Events

We've made it to the weekend. How are you feeling? The sub-zero temps were great this morning. My key didn't want to work to get into the office this morning. I felt sympathetic and was like, "same, key, same". But, alas, we've made it to Friday, so now we have the motivation to get over the cold snap and look forward to some fun this weekend. Check out these events.
Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. Boise State

LARAMIE -- Well, that hurt. Lining up at the visitor's 21-yard line with 45 ticks remaining on the clock after receiving a gift of a fumble, Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons -- making his first-career start -- took the shotgun snap, looked to his right and fired the ball toward the end zone.
Hey Laramie, Come and Dance With the Lights Next Week

More than just a light show, the Wyoming Territorial Prison will be hosting a Holiday Music and Light Show starting November 26, and all throughout December. Experience the Magic of Lights - a dazzling show of over 10,000 lights, and 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs making it one of the largest light shows in the county.
Calling All Dickens Fans In Laramie… This One’s For You

If you're looking for something fun, festive, and fancy for the Holidays, you're in it for a fun evening!. The Eppson Center for Seniors cordially invites you to "Dinner with Dickens" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The Eppson center will be transformed into the Dickens Mansion and Mr. & Mrs. Charles Dickens will host the dining event of the season.
Meet Santa & Pistol Pete at Univ. of Wyoming’s Holiday Open House

The University of Wyoming Foundation will be hosting a Holiday Open House this December!. President Ed Seidel and his partner, Dr. Gabrielle Allen, will be hosting the Holiday Open House Monday, December 5, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families, and members of the Laramie community.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 11

LARAMIE -- This week, this feature should be called "Cowboys in pro football." Because former Wyoming cornerback Robert Priester helped lead the Toronto Argonauts to a last-minute 24-23 stunner over the favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday's Grey Cup. The Toronto Sun called it "The Miracle at Mosaic." It took...
