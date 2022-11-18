Read full article on original website
It’s a Retro Christmas at Wyoming’s Historic Governor’s Mansion!
If you've never been to the Wyoming Historic Governor's Mansion in Cheyenne, there's no better time to visit than during the holidays. Every year, the Historic Governor's Mansion pulls out all the stops for the holidays. Decorations from the last century of Christmas celebrations come out of storage to bedeck the mansion in holiday cheer for the annual "Tinsel Through Time" event.
Univ. Of Wyoming Fellow Receives International Volunteer Award
Dilnoza Khasilova, a University of Wyoming Global Engagement Fellow recently received an international volunteer service award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators, according to a release by the university. Khasilova received the award earlier this month at the association’s Region II conference in Flagstaff, Arizona. The International Volunteer of...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of Fresno State
LARAMIE -- Have you recovered from Saturday night's heartbreaker yet?. What about this Wyoming football team, you know, the guys who were actually on the field for that wild turn of events that took emotions from Mt. Everest to Death Valley in a matter of seconds?. With the Cowboys facing...
A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC
Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade
Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
Laramie Pianist Will Represent Wyoming For The Northwest Division
Laramie native and pianist Caroline Henson will compete as a Northwest Division Finalist in the Music Teachers National Association, and the winner of the division competition will compete in the National Finals, according to a release. Caroline, a Taiwanese-American, the daughter of Olen Henson and Sandy Hsu, will represent Wyoming...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
Laramie Range Ford Is Inviting You To Have Breakfast With Santa
What better way to start the day other than having breakfast with Santa? Do you think Santa likes some whipped cream on his pancake? Imagine it getting on his beard and we wouldn't even realize it. The Laramie Range Ford is continuing their tradition with their 16th Annual Breakfast With...
Chilly Start To The Weekend In Cheyenne. Let’s Warm Up With These Events
We've made it to the weekend. How are you feeling? The sub-zero temps were great this morning. My key didn't want to work to get into the office this morning. I felt sympathetic and was like, "same, key, same". But, alas, we've made it to Friday, so now we have the motivation to get over the cold snap and look forward to some fun this weekend. Check out these events.
Behind the numbers: Wyoming vs. Boise State
LARAMIE -- Well, that hurt. Lining up at the visitor's 21-yard line with 45 ticks remaining on the clock after receiving a gift of a fumble, Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons -- making his first-career start -- took the shotgun snap, looked to his right and fired the ball toward the end zone.
Hey Laramie, Come and Dance With the Lights Next Week
More than just a light show, the Wyoming Territorial Prison will be hosting a Holiday Music and Light Show starting November 26, and all throughout December. Experience the Magic of Lights - a dazzling show of over 10,000 lights, and 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs making it one of the largest light shows in the county.
capcity.news
Actor, comedian Steve-O adds January show in Cheyenne to Bucket List Tour
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — “JACKASS” star, stand-up comedian and “New York Times” best-selling author Steve-O has added a new date to The Bucket List Tour, and will be headed to Cheyenne. The star will be at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Jan. 11, 2023. Tickets can...
Pokes Drop USVI Paradise Jam Finale to Boston College, 59-48
ST. THOMAS, USVI – The Wyoming Cowboys dropped the finale of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday against Boston College by a score of 59-48 in the UVI Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Guard Hunter Maldonado appeared in his school record 134th...
Calling All Dickens Fans In Laramie… This One’s For You
If you're looking for something fun, festive, and fancy for the Holidays, you're in it for a fun evening!. The Eppson Center for Seniors cordially invites you to "Dinner with Dickens" on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The Eppson center will be transformed into the Dickens Mansion and Mr. & Mrs. Charles Dickens will host the dining event of the season.
Meet Santa & Pistol Pete at Univ. of Wyoming’s Holiday Open House
The University of Wyoming Foundation will be hosting a Holiday Open House this December!. President Ed Seidel and his partner, Dr. Gabrielle Allen, will be hosting the Holiday Open House Monday, December 5, at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center for all UW employees and students, their families, and members of the Laramie community.
kunc.org
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q
Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed five and injured 25 at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, dozens gathered in Old Town Fort Collins to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn those who died in the mass shooting. “I mentor freshmen at CSU and...
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 11
LARAMIE -- This week, this feature should be called "Cowboys in pro football." Because former Wyoming cornerback Robert Priester helped lead the Toronto Argonauts to a last-minute 24-23 stunner over the favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday's Grey Cup. The Toronto Sun called it "The Miracle at Mosaic." It took...
Laramie Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Laramie Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the LPD Facebook page:. Thoughts to the Colorado Springs community while they deal with the tragedy of the mass shooting...
