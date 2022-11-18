Read full article on original website
My Hero: Brad Myers
As a 16-year-old girl was heading to school, a car crash nearly took her life. Minutes after she ran off the road, the SRO from her school got the call from dispatch and was first on the scene.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
weisradio.com
Piedmont Man Charged With Shooting Into A House
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, Cherokee County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a subject trying to break into a house near the Goshen Community on highway 9 South. It was reported the person trying to break in, shot through the door. No one inside the home was injured during the incident.
mymix1041.com
TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
mymix1041.com
SPCA offering free pet vaccinations Saturday
From the Cleveland Daily Banner: SPCA of Bradley County will provide free vaccinations for Bradley County area pets this Saturday, Nov. 19th. The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including SPCA of Bradley County.
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – If you’ve been shopping for Thanksgiving meal ingredients, you know how inflation is impacting the traditional holiday meal. We’re seeing double-digit price increases in turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples this year. Turkey prices, alone, are up about 28%. So some experts...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
chattanoogacw.com
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
Fire engulfs home in Madison County
A fire engulfed a large home in Madison County on Friday afternoon.
Golf.com
I Tried It: Sweetens Cove Whiskey lives up to the hype
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
New Director of Schools will be needed in Franklin County as Bean is set to Retire
Stanley Bean will be pursuing retirement after serving five years as Franklin County’s director of schools. Bean’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023. Bean, 68, told the board on Monday he would not seek a new contract. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
chattanoogacw.com
Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
WTVC
Motion to Intervene filed by law office, former Budgetel Residents
Chattanooga, Tenn. — A Chattanooga law office representing more than 80 people displaced from the "Budgetel" is asking for a court intervention. An attorney from Wright & Woodward, PLLC sent us a copy of the Motion to Intervene. Motion to Intervene by Christy Marie on Scribd. The request asks...
Decherd Police Investigating Stolen Classic Truck
The Decherd Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle, a 1967 green pick-up truck. It appears to be a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with chrome wheels and dark tinted windows was spotted on video hauling the truck away. If you recognize this vehicle, please contact Franklin County Communications...
chattanoogacw.com
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
WTVCFOX
Video: Families displaced after home goes up in flames in Cleveland Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Several Cleveland families living in a house converted into apartment units are looking for a temporary place to stay after a major fire Thursday morning. Video taken from the scene by a viewer shows flames shooting through the roof. We're working to learn whether anyone was...
allongeorgia.com
65 Year old Rossville man Sentenced for Molesting Multiple Children
On November 7, 2022 Dennis Dewayne Dockery, age 65, entered pleas of guilty to Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Incest and Child Molestation. In exchange for his admissions of guilt, the Honorable Don W. Thompson sentenced Dockery to Life, to serve Twenty-Five (25) years in prison without the possibility of parole. The Defendant’s crimes were reported to law enforcement after Dockery’s close female relative confided in a Snapchat to a friend that he was raping her. The friend told her mother who immediately reported the information to police. Contemporaneously, another older close female relative of Dockery’s disclosed she had suffered years of sexual abuse as well. Forensic interviews conducted by Holly Kittle from the Lookout Mountain Children’s Advocacy Center, revealed the extent of the children’s years-long sexual abuse perpetrated upon them at his hands. After being released on $100,000.00 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, Dockery removed the monitor. He then fled to the State of Tennessee, where he was apprehended by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and returned to Georgia for trial. This case was investigated by veteran Rossville Police Department Detective, David Scroggins.
WDEF
Firefighters spot house fire from their station in East Lake
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters didn’t need to get the call about a neighborhood blaze this morning in East Lake. They could see the smoke from their station. Chattanooga firefighters noticed the smoke just before 11 AM. They went over to a home in the 1900 block of E....
