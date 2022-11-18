ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

By Sportsgrid-Staff
SportsGrid
 4 days ago
Racing News

South Carolina 400 Results: November 19, 2022 (Florence)

Dale Earnhardt Jr runs the famed event at Florence Motor Speedway. Florence Motor Speedway is a 4/10-mile asphalt oval in chilly Timmonsville, SC. Tonight, the track hosts the famed South Carolina 400. View full 2022 South Carolina 400 results below. South Carolina 400. Nov 18 | Nov 19. Dale Earnhardt...
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway

Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Police track another kind of speeding when storms threaten

First came radar, body armor and traffic cameras. Then body cameras. Then a drone. Now, Pawleys Island Police have a BT-100, which measures speed. “It’s one more tool in our toolkit,” Police Chief Mike Fanning said. He put it through its paces as Hurricane Nicole moved through the...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Black Friday shopping hours released for 2022 holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Big Lots CLOSED […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in overnight crash in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole. Utility crews have been called to […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

More houses may be coming to two North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods

More housing may be added to two different North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. The city’s Planning Commission approved the expansions unanimously during its Nov. 15 meeting. The Chestnut Greens subdivision, a product of Plute Homes, located near the Possum Trot Golf Club on the south end of North Myrtle Beach near Highway 17, could grow by 100 residential lots, five common area lots, and public rights-of-way, according to public documents.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

