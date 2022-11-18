Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Read full article on original website
South Carolina 400 Results: November 19, 2022 (Florence)
Dale Earnhardt Jr runs the famed event at Florence Motor Speedway. Florence Motor Speedway is a 4/10-mile asphalt oval in chilly Timmonsville, SC. Tonight, the track hosts the famed South Carolina 400. View full 2022 South Carolina 400 results below. South Carolina 400. Nov 18 | Nov 19. Dale Earnhardt...
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”
Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
Smoke notice in place following 2-acre fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an outside two-acre fire Monday morning near Aynor that resulted in a smoke notice, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of Edwards and Newton roads, HCFR said. HCFR put a smoke notice in place until further notice. A […]
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
travelawaits.com
9 Reasons This Coastal Southern Town Is The Perfect Holiday Getaway
Experience the magic of the holidays at the beach. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a favorite beach destination year-round, but something special happens each year in November and December along The Grand Strand. Enjoy all the season’s favorite activities with a beachy holiday vibe. During the holiday season, Myrtle...
Coastal Observer
Police track another kind of speeding when storms threaten
First came radar, body armor and traffic cameras. Then body cameras. Then a drone. Now, Pawleys Island Police have a BT-100, which measures speed. “It’s one more tool in our toolkit,” Police Chief Mike Fanning said. He put it through its paces as Hurricane Nicole moved through the...
Black Friday shopping hours released for 2022 holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday shoppers this November along the Grand Strand. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and weekend store hours are listed below. Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Bass Pro Shops 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Big Lots CLOSED […]
Crews respond to Saturday afternoon fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Georgetown County. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to a house fire on Village Drive Saturday just after 4 p.m. Georgetown Fire was on the scene as of 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Officials have asked the public to […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies two men killed in Hwy 17A crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has released the names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Kevin Mercer, 39, of Georgetown and Christopher Jordan, 30, of Aynor died in a crash that happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.
WMBF
21 Main Prime Steakhouse offers premier dining to the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You can experience world-class dining with the elegance and charm of a contemporary Southern estate at 21 Main Prime Steakhouse. Their chefs offer a unique and creative take on a traditional steakhouse menu, complemented with the perfect vintage wine and extraordinary service. 21 Main offers...
The Great Christmas Light Show to attract more than 125,000 visitors this holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 2016, The Great Christmas Light Show has been a staple for families across the Grand Strand and the country’s southeast. It is two miles of driving through more than two million Christmas lights. There are also stops along the way with s’mores, a petting zoo and, of course, […]
Car fire slows traffic on Highway 31 in Horry County; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 31, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 9:43 a.m. to the fire near mile-marker 21 north, just south of Highway 501. There are no reported injuries. Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of […]
One injured in overnight crash in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after an overnight crash near Highway 31 and Highway 9 in Little River. According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the area around 3:36 a.m. after a car hit a utility pole. Utility crews have been called to […]
Florence 1 Schools holds ribbon-cutting for new Pepsi Market run by students
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for a new Pepsi Market run by students with Florence 1 Schools, according to a news release. The new market is a result of a collaboration between Pepsi-Cola of Florence, Pee Dee Food Service and the school district’s Programs for Exceptional Children, the release […]
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
myhorrynews.com
More houses may be coming to two North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods
More housing may be added to two different North Myrtle Beach neighborhoods. The city’s Planning Commission approved the expansions unanimously during its Nov. 15 meeting. The Chestnut Greens subdivision, a product of Plute Homes, located near the Possum Trot Golf Club on the south end of North Myrtle Beach near Highway 17, could grow by 100 residential lots, five common area lots, and public rights-of-way, according to public documents.
