Oklahoma-Oklahoma State college football's toughest ticket of Week 12

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ks5XH_0jG36Sh100

Rivalry Week ahead of Rivalry Week is probably the best way to describe Week 12 of this college football season. It doesn’t feature the majority of the biggest rivalry games in college football but there are certainly more than just in-state bragging rights on the line in a few matchups.

Which college games are the hardest to get a ticket to this Saturday? When we go over this list weekly it usually involves almost entirely blue blood programs. Whether it’s because the SEC has a couple of their most prideful programs taking on much lesser out-of-conference competition or because of brutal weather across much of the midwest and northeast, the names on this list are quite a bit different this week.

Courtesy of the folks at Vivid Seats, here are the hottest college football tickets for Week 11.

(Notre Dame-Boston College checked in 12th overall)

5

Yale Bulldogs at Harvard Crimson

“The Game” takes place Saturday at Harvard.

Average ticket price: $181

4

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfEM4_0jG36Sh100
Online Athens

No. 1 Georgia takes their perfect 10-0 record on the road to wrap up their SEC regular season as they take on 6-4 Kentucky.

Average ticket price: $204

3

Montana at Montana State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9GLV_0jG36Sh100

ESPN’s College Gameday will be live at Montana State on Saturday morning as the Bobcats host in-state rival Montana. The two FCS powers collide with tickets going for over $200 on average.

Average ticket price: $225

2

USC at UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05No8L_0jG36Sh100
 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the best-looking annual game in terms of uniform combinations in all of college football takes place Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Oh, and it has Pac-12 championship and potentially College Football Playoff ramifications, too. USC-UCLA is one of the biggest games of the week.

Average ticket price: $231

1

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

I feel safe in saying neither Oklahoma (5-5) nor Oklahoma State (7-3) are where they would like to be entering Week 12 but that doesn’t mean the Sooner state isn’t still going crazy for Bedlam, as the rivalry is the highest average ticket on Vivid Seats this Saturday.

Average ticket price: $244

