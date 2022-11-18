Read full article on original website
Related
Press: Stop the leaks! Impeach Justice Alito!
The late Mark Shields was a brilliant political strategist, a legendary journalist, an intrepid American historian, a wonderful human being and a very funny man. As a historian, he loved to play the game “What if?” His longtime PBS sparring partner columnist David Brooks recounts that Shields once asked him: “What if, in 1963, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev had been assassinated instead of President John F. Kennedy?” Before Brooks could answer, Shields pounced: “I’ll tell you one thing. Aristotle Onassis would…
Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets
High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago. And some Thanksgiving staples are even more expensive […]
New Congress will give Oklahoma more muscle
Last year, when Rep. Tom Cole tried to amend a spending bill to include more money for tribal courts and law enforcement, the House Rules Committee stuck his proposal in a bloc of amendments that was doomed to fail. And it did. Next year, Cole won’t have any problem getting...
Comments / 0