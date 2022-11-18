Junior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio remembers last year's Apple Cup very well, even though he didn't play in it. By the time the 40-13 thumping at the hands of the Washington State Cougars was done, Ulofoshio and most of his UW teammates were back up the tunnel. It was then when the Cougars planted a flag in the middle of Husky Stadium.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO