Recruiting: WSU lands verbal from athletic Utah DT Khalil Laufau
A VERBAL COMMITMENT months in the making, Utah defensive tackle Khalil Laufau announced Monday night he was headed to Washington State. The 6-3, 285-pounder officially visited WSU way back in June. Laufau, out of Herriman, Utah, about 30 minutes outside Salt Lake City, told CF.C before his trip Washington State...
Apple Cup: WSU's Jake Dickert and UW's Kalen DeBoer have a history
JAKE DICKERT AND KALEN DEBOER have been on opposite sidelines twice before as assistant coaches, as longtime CF.C poster ASOTIN noted on the Luxury Suites. Washington State's head man was the safeties coach at Wyoming in 2017-18, at the same time DeBoer was the OC/QBs coach at Fresno State. Wyoming...
WSU QB Cameron Ward says Apple Cup Trophy was first thing Jake Dickert showed him on visit
WASHINGTON STATE QUARTERBACK Cameron Ward on Tuesday said back when he took his official visit to WSU way back in January, the first thing Cougar head man Jake Dickert did was show him and his family the Apple Cup Trophy. Coming from West Columbia, Texas, Ward was not familiar with the rivalry between WSU and UW -- but he's quickly grown to understand its meaning.
Edefuan Ulofoshio: We've got to make up for what happened last year
Junior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio remembers last year's Apple Cup very well, even though he didn't play in it. By the time the 40-13 thumping at the hands of the Washington State Cougars was done, Ulofoshio and most of his UW teammates were back up the tunnel. It was then when the Cougars planted a flag in the middle of Husky Stadium.
