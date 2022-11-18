ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Places To Enjoy Eating Out On Thanksgiving

I know when Thanksgiving time rolls around; it can be fun making all the homemade food for dinner. With the ham, turkey, potatoes... you can't go wrong. But I know in my situation, things have prevented us from having the time to MAKE a Thanksgiving dinner. So the next option is to go out & order food. Most of the time my family has order the thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. But perhaps you want something local...where can you go?
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Back to the 60s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Well we are back in the 60s but its still cold out there so make sure to bundle up.🥶🧥. Tomorrow we will be in the upper 60s and then drop to the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day.🦃🍽🍂🍁 So get ready for that cold front especially on top of those breezy conditions!
Date Night Ideas: Fancy Japanese Restaurant in Downtown El Paso

Want a date night with your spouse after a long week with the kids? Say no more! Sushi Itto is the perfect place for a date night away from kids. Sushiitto is great for groups, couples, or anyone looking for amazing Japanese cuisine. The restaurant that I’ve decided to review...
Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses

The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!!. Hope y’all had a great weekend, as far as today its going to be our chilliest day this week, expect a high of 57 degrees with calm winds.🥶🧥. Winds however will pick up on Thanksgiving Day🦃🍽🍂🍁 and...
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre

The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!. Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph. However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with...
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso

Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round

The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
