Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Related
El Paso News
El Paso County kicks off 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake show on Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with Fred Loya Partners L.P. to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show at Ascarate Park starting on Friday, Nov. 25. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff event will be held on...
El Paso Places To Enjoy Eating Out On Thanksgiving
I know when Thanksgiving time rolls around; it can be fun making all the homemade food for dinner. With the ham, turkey, potatoes... you can't go wrong. But I know in my situation, things have prevented us from having the time to MAKE a Thanksgiving dinner. So the next option is to go out & order food. Most of the time my family has order the thanksgiving dinners from Cracker Barrel. But perhaps you want something local...where can you go?
20 of the Most Savage Items You’ll Find in an El Pasoans Christmas Stocking
The holidays are upon us, and El Paso is definitely getting into the spirit!. Winterfest has officially kicked off in Downtown at San Jacinto Plaza and if you're looking to also get ready for winter, check out this handy guide on all the items you'll need to be winterized in El Paso! Spoiler alert: get ready to wait for that coveted selfie at Winterfest!
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
Bubba’s 33 Is Asking For Local Sports Jerseys To Feature In El Paso Restaurant
El Paso is finally getting their very own Bubba’s 33! So, I have never been to a Bubba’s 33 but I have seen them when I head to Albuquerque and I have heard nothing but great things about them so maybe now that it’s a little bit closer to home I can finally stop by.
cbs4local.com
14-year-old El Paso boy helps those most in need stay warm with 6th annual sock drive
For those of us that grew up with siblings we often times looked up to those older than us for guidance and inspiration. For 14-year-old Evan Lopez this led to creating a yearly sock drive to help those most in need in the El Paso community. "It's been going good...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Back to the 60s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. Well we are back in the 60s but its still cold out there so make sure to bundle up.🥶🧥. Tomorrow we will be in the upper 60s and then drop to the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day.🦃🍽🍂🍁 So get ready for that cold front especially on top of those breezy conditions!
macaronikid.com
Date Night Ideas: Fancy Japanese Restaurant in Downtown El Paso
Want a date night with your spouse after a long week with the kids? Say no more! Sushi Itto is the perfect place for a date night away from kids. Sushiitto is great for groups, couples, or anyone looking for amazing Japanese cuisine. The restaurant that I’ve decided to review...
Some Military Concert Events That El Paso Really, Really Misses
The military have a huge presence in El Paso and have historically been very welcoming to civilians when they have events. Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield have always tried hard to foster good relationships between the military and the public in the El Paso area. Events they held for their own were typically open to all and I really miss those.
The First Thanksgiving In The US May Have Happened in El Paso
Thanksgiving is usually the time we get to enjoy plenty of food & sports. For some this might be part of your routine already, but on Thanksgiving we especially partake with family or friends. We've been taught in school about the story of Thanksgiving & when it occurred; November 24th...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2. https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809. El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures. Loop 375 Widening...
cbs4local.com
Inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans are left finding alternatives
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
El Paso’s Salvation Army In Need Of Bell Ringers This Holiday Season
Personally, it really doesn’t feel like the Holidays until I hear that ringing bell outside of Walmart and see that famous Salvation Army Red Kettle. Growing up, I always loved it when my parents would give me some cash to place inside of the Red Kettle and now I love it when I am able to give my son cash to place inside of the kettle.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Monday Forecast: Chilly start to the week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!!. Hope y’all had a great weekend, as far as today its going to be our chilliest day this week, expect a high of 57 degrees with calm winds.🥶🧥. Winds however will pick up on Thanksgiving Day🦃🍽🍂🍁 and...
Full Schedule For Free Holiday Movies At El Paso’s Plaza Theatre
The El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival's FREE Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre ARE HERE! Plus, I've got the full schedule for you. Get a jump on the holidays — and WinterFest, which opens this Saturday — with Tim Burton's darkly imaginative The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7 pm Thursday, November 17th. Kick off your holidays with a sprinkle of Halloween and catch a glimpse of the new WinterFest ice skating rink that has... real ice! It is located across the street at its new location, the Convention Center Plaza.
KFOX 14
Families recount tragedies on day of remembrance for traffic victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — November 20 is “World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims” a day many may not be familiar with, it is a day which brings awareness of people who were killed or seriously injured on the roadway. It also honors the first...
El Paso News
Roxy’s TGIF Forecast: Winter-Like weekend!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!. Well, we are looking at a Winter-like weekend!🥶🧥 Expect a high of 53 degrees for today, but it will feel colder due to those Easterly winds today at 15-20mph. However, Saturday we dropping to the 40s with...
ktep.org
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso
Photography Enthusiasts of El Paso (also known as PEEP) is dedicated to introducing and encouraging the enjoyment of Photography as a hobby, a profession, and an art form. PEEP provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and an enjoyable forum for the development of artistic and technical photographic skills and promotes a healthy spirit through educational programs, exhibitions, and competitions. It consists of photographers of all skill levels and ages.
Former Impractical Jokers Star Coming to El Paso In the New Year
As 2023 rolls around, it'll be time for new shows; both concerts AND comedy shows. One of the first comedy shows El Paso will be getting in the new year is happening January 22nd featuring former Impractical Jokers star, Joe Gatto. If you've seen Impractical Jokers, you're familiar with him...
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0