Dave Matter's Mizzou-New Mexico State football prediction: Can Tigers handle role of heavy favorite?

titaninsider.com
Arkansas, not bowl game, on Missouri’s mind
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week that Missouri did senior day against New Mexico State in large part because of the crowd size, with many students are home this week for Thanksgiving break and the regular-season finale being after a short week. There was one more reason he left...
titaninsider.com
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale
Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
titaninsider.com
MU coaching staff braces for transfer storm
During his weekly press conference Monday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz issued what could be seen as a plea to some of his players who might consider entering the transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5. “There’s gonna be players who leave our program, and I love ‘em dearly,” Drinkwitz said....
titaninsider.com
Luther Burden III scores twice, Mizzou football snaps losing skid vs. NMSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri took a step closer to clinching a spot in the postseason Saturday and snapped its two-game losing streak with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on a frigid night at Memorial Stadium. Brady Cook tossed a couple touchdown passes to Luther Burden III and...
titaninsider.com
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz discusses Mizzou's win over New Mexico State, chides young players for not taking opportunity seriously
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers took down New Mexico State 45-14 on Senior Night at Faurot Field on Saturday night. It was a dominant effort from the Tigers, who had big games from many veteran players. After the victory, Drinkwitz had plenty to say to the media. He started...
Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
rrobserver.com
Shootout at University of New Mexico campus linked to earlier fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The shootout between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a University of New Mexico student on UNM’s campus early Saturday morning started as a plot to get revenge for a fight that happened at a football game in Las Cruces over a month earlier, according to court documents.
KVIA
Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
No. 2 La Cueva tops No. 3 Centennial of Las Cruces in NM state semifinals
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
New Mexico-New Mexico State game postponed after fatal shooting reportedly involving NMSU player
A men's basketball game between rivals New Mexico and New Mexico State was postponed Saturday after a fatal shooting on New Mexico campus that reportedly involved NMSU forward Mike Peake. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, New Mexico State Police stated there had been an altercation between a 19-year-old male...
rrobserver.com
Signing Day at Dions? Rio Rancho Soccer player signs letter of intent for D1 school
Rio Rancho High School senior Olivia Roskos poses for a picture with her family. Roskos signed her letter of intent to play soccer at UTEP. (Daniel Zuniga/Observer) Rio Rancho soccer player and Rio Rancho High School senior Olivia Roskos recently signed her letter of intent to play D1 soccer at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- More information has surfaced regarding a shooting in Albuquerque early Saturday morning, where New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was injured and 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis was fatally shot. ABC-7 has obtained court documents that show Jonathan Smith was arrested in connection to the The post Court documents detail what led up to the fatal shooting involving NMSU basketball player appeared first on KVIA.
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
UNM students comment on campus homicide
Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.
New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death
A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men's basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student was fatally shot on campus on Saturday and one student from New Mexico State University was injured Saturday, authorities said. The shooting happened hours before a men’s basketball game between the rival schools was to be played at the University...
