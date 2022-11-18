ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Here Are At Least 7 Vintage Shops in SW Michigan

The shopping season is here (I swear I just heard my wallet groan). If you're looking for something unique, something that'll stand out, or something for that friend that loves vintage items, good news!. The SW Michigan area is rich in vintage shops. So, even if you're not finding anything...
Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan’s Great Lakes

There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
97.5 NOW FM

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
What is the Biggest City in Northern Michigan?

Back in 2020, the population of Traverse City was around 15,000. In the Traverse City micropolitan area, the population registered at over 150,000 people. Traverse City is such a beautiful area of the state, and everyone I know absolutely loves it there. What makes Traverse City so special? According to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
4 Tips for the New Theater to Survive in Downtown Kalamazoo

Earlier this month, it was announced that a new movie theater would be moving into the empty AMC in downtown Kalamazoo. A new theater. For the third time. In a decade. Overall, that's not a great success rate. Now, you can definitely blame AMC's closing on the pandemic. After all, how can a business survive if no one can leave their house to visit it?
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
mibiz.com

New fund launches to support BIPOC farmers, increase access to land

Agroup of West Michigan growers is proposing a solution to solve two problems around equity and unentitled land assets that currently affect the state’s agricultural industry. The West Michigan Farmers of Color Land Fund launched last year to champion equity in the state’s thriving agriculture industry. Modeled after successful...
MICHIGAN STATE
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

