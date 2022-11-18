Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
‘Irruption’ phenomenon sending uncommon birds into Michigan backyards this fall
Michiganders with backyard bird feeders may want to keep an eye out for some unexpected visitors in the weeks to come. A phenomenon known as an irruption is currently underway across eastern North America, sending flocks of finches and other birds outside of their normal ranges and into the upper Great Lakes, Midwest and Northeast in search of food.
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
Michigan hunting often full of surprises: Here are 6 strange (but true) stories
You never know what will happen during hunting season in Michigan. You've heard of "man bites dog"? One year, the headline was "wolf bites dog." Or how about the time one Michigan hunter vowed to bag a moose? So what if his plane crashed along the way − nothing was going to stop him.
Bavarian Inn Lodge to hold Michigan's largest indoor water park after expansion
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge is getting an $80 million expansion to its water park and entertainment amenities.Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, announced the plans for the project on Monday, Nov. 21, and says a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.Zehnder said the expansion project will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan's largest indoor water park and family entertainment center. "We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the...
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations
The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and more people asking as we move through September and October. Before answering that question, there is something very important you need to understand: the big difference between a forecast and a seasonal outlook. A forecast is a specific...
Kalamazoo Country
Kalamazoo, MI
290
Followers
712
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kalamazoocountry.com
Comments / 1