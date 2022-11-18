ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bavarian Inn Lodge to hold Michigan's largest indoor water park after expansion

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge is getting an $80 million expansion to its water park and entertainment amenities.Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, announced the plans for the project on Monday, Nov. 21, and says a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.Zehnder said the expansion project will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan's largest indoor water park and family entertainment center. "We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the...
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others

Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
