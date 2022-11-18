FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bavarian Inn Lodge is getting an $80 million expansion to its water park and entertainment amenities.Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge, announced the plans for the project on Monday, Nov. 21, and says a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13.Zehnder said the expansion project will make the Bavarian Inn Lodge Michigan's largest indoor water park and family entertainment center. "We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the...

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO