Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Free Thanksgiving Meals Around Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
Thanksgiving is a time when folks across our Nation gather together and share a good meal with family and friends. The popular thought that Thanksgiving began with the Pilgrims may not be the case. According to Wikipedia, the earliest Thanksgiving, in the United States, took place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thirty-eight English settlers, aboard the ship Margaret, arrived on December 4, 1619, and celebrated with a religious get-together and proclaimed that each following year the day would be kept holy with a day of thanksgiving to God. The Pilgrims followed suit in 1621, to celebrate a good harvest with the Wampanoags, a group of Native Americans who helped them get through the previous winter.
KCC Offers Free Phlebotomy Training
Kellogg Community College is offering Battle Creek residents the chance to participate in the Phlebotomy Training Program which starts in January. The training will be offered at no cost if applicants are at least 18 years old and meet income guidelines. The art of drawing blood is not for the...
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K
Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
East Lansing Beware of New Human Trafficking Attempts
A young woman goes viral talking about a dangerous moment she experienced at Meijer in East Lansing last week. On Monday, November 14, a young woman was approached by a woman in a very suspicious way in the parking lot of the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing, Michigan. As soon as she parked, a woman leaned against her driver's side door and asked for money.
Pizza Vending Machine In Ann Arbor Shuts Down After Only 5 Months
After all the hype and amazement that went into it, the vending machine that slides out an entire pizza has been shut down in Ann Arbor after only being active for 5 months, with a statement released by the company, PizzaForno, that makes the machines:. PizzaForno has found alternate locations...
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
The Hooligans Flight Team Receive Vintage Planes From WMU
The Hooligans Flight Team will be flying high with the aid of two vintage aircraft being donated by Western Michigan University College of Aviation. WMU has been storing the deconstructed aircraft on its campus in Battle Creek for several years. The Hooligans will be able to put the parts to use on their T-34 fleet. Dr. Raymond Thompson, interim dean of the College of Aviation says, "It's a good opportunity to take a piece of history that's been closed off in a hangar and give it the opportunity to come back and let people see it and enjoy it."
West Michigan Based Creamery Offers Ice Cream Advent Calendar Ahead Of The Holidays
We are in the countdown to the holidays! What better way to mark the passing days than with the traditional Advent calendar?. First used by German Lutherans in anticipation of Christmas Day, the Advent calendar is now used by many other Christian denominations to count down the days until December 25. These days the Advent calendar has grown in popularity and is now used by just about everyone, religious or not.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Four Vape Shops Targeted In Battle Creek Sting Operation
What appeared to be another kid wanting to purchase vaping products at a Battle Creek vape shop, was actually an undercover Battle Creek Police officer taking part in a sting operation. Multiple community agencies and concerned parents had been in contact with the Battle Creek Police Department after the evidence...
13 Cars Stolen From Flint Car Dealership By Roughly 30 Vandals
An article written by Microsoft News explains how 13 cars were stolen from a dealership in Flint, Michigan on Monday, November 14. A group of roughly 30 individuals rushed the car lot and exchanged gunshots with security before racing off the lot with 13 vehicles in total. The lot sits...
Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
Ahead of the Big Game, Michigan / Ohio State Rivalry Focus of New Documentary
When it comes to rivalries, nothing compares to college sports, and nothing comes close to the long-running gridiron "feud " between the University of Michigan and Ohio State. Just ahead of the big game on Thanksgiving weekend, the long-standing football battle is set to be the focus of a new documentary.
Voice of Ash Ketchum Says Grand Rapids Man Has Best Ash Costume of All
Grand Rapids area geeks gathered over the weekend at the Grand Rapids Comic Con. Hordes of people who love everything anime, comic, and sci-fi gathered inside DeVos Hall to celebrate everything they love, with some of their celebrities that they worship. And one of the coolest celebrities that made their...
