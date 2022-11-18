ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 13

Phil Layshio
3d ago

Well, look what College Park has turned into....thanks to their liberal local government leadership. Would never take my family their.....not worth it. The problem is the locals like it that way.....so much they vote the same people in every election to make sure it stays that way.....people not from the area....not too much.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll

It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?

Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
whatsupmag.com

Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School

Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
SEVERN, MD
mymcmedia.org

Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated

Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game

The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
WTOP

Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues

Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
MARYLAND STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
TMZ.com

Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game

Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
dhspress.com

Changes Coming for the Football Schedule Next Year

As football finished their season with one lone win there has been discussion about playing a schedule similar to the one Park View plays in which they face independent schools giving them a greater chance at winning evidenced by their 3-7 record. The football schedule will look different next year,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy