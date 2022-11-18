Read full article on original website
Phil Layshio
3d ago
Well, look what College Park has turned into....thanks to their liberal local government leadership. Would never take my family their.....not worth it. The problem is the locals like it that way.....so much they vote the same people in every election to make sure it stays that way.....people not from the area....not too much.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open 10+ locations in Baltimore area
The Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's has announced that it hopes to open at least 10 stores in the Baltimore area in the next two years.
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
WTOP
Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues
Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
mocoshow.com
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
TMZ.com
Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game
Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
Nottingham MD
Olszewski names interim Baltimore County Chief of Police, other key leadership positions
TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday made the following personnel announcements:. Sameer Sidh has been named Baltimore County Deputy Administrative Officer for Economic Development and Infrastructure. Colonel Dennis J. Delp has been named Baltimore County’s Interim Chief of Police, effective December 6. Dori Henry has...
dhspress.com
Changes Coming for the Football Schedule Next Year
As football finished their season with one lone win there has been discussion about playing a schedule similar to the one Park View plays in which they face independent schools giving them a greater chance at winning evidenced by their 3-7 record. The football schedule will look different next year,...
