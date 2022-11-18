Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Spotlight Artist Ed Breeding Open House Nov 27, 2022Alamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
titaninsider.com
Arkansas, not bowl game, on Missouri’s mind
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week that Missouri did senior day against New Mexico State in large part because of the crowd size, with many students are home this week for Thanksgiving break and the regular-season finale being after a short week. There was one more reason he left...
titaninsider.com
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale
Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
rrobserver.com
Shootout at University of New Mexico campus linked to earlier fight at Lobo-Aggie football game
The shootout between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a University of New Mexico student on UNM’s campus early Saturday morning started as a plot to get revenge for a fight that happened at a football game in Las Cruces over a month earlier, according to court documents.
Affidavit: Clash at NMSU vs. UNM football game led to deadly shooting setup
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said Brandon Travis’s roommate was involved in Saturday morning’s incident. KTSM has learned that that was inaccurate and has corrected it. KTSM regrets the error. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An affidavit obtained by KTSM Monday morning identifies at least one other suspect in the deadly shooting […]
titaninsider.com
Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory
He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
titaninsider.com
Takin' care of business: Tigers rout NMSU, set for Arkansas battle
The magic number is now one. A single win separates Missouri from guaranteed bowl eligibility after its 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night. That’s the big takeaway from the Tigers’ penultimate game of the 2022 season, which kicked off in sub-freezing temperatures and only grew colder.
titaninsider.com
Luther Burden III scores twice, Mizzou football snaps losing skid vs. NMSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri took a step closer to clinching a spot in the postseason Saturday and snapped its two-game losing streak with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on a frigid night at Memorial Stadium. Brady Cook tossed a couple touchdown passes to Luther Burden III and...
No. 2 La Cueva tops No. 3 Centennial of Las Cruces in NM state semifinals
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Second-ranked La Cueva scored the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play on Saturday to beat three-seed Centennial 42-35 in the Class 6A State Semifinals. In a back-and-forth game, the Bears took the lead with 1:35 left on a Gabriel Buie rushing touchdown, then forced a Centennial fumble with […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz discusses Mizzou's win over New Mexico State, chides young players for not taking opportunity seriously
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers took down New Mexico State 45-14 on Senior Night at Faurot Field on Saturday night. It was a dominant effort from the Tigers, who had big games from many veteran players. After the victory, Drinkwitz had plenty to say to the media. He started...
titaninsider.com
Strong second-half surge helps Missouri pull away from Mississippi Valley State
After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away with an 83-62 victory Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season and 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference. A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri...
KVIA
Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
New Mexico-New Mexico State game postponed after fatal shooting reportedly involving NMSU player
A men's basketball game between rivals New Mexico and New Mexico State was postponed Saturday after a fatal shooting on New Mexico campus that reportedly involved NMSU forward Mike Peake. According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, New Mexico State Police stated there had been an altercation between a 19-year-old male...
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
cbs4local.com
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
New Mexico State University students help build pedestrian bridge in Honduras
After Hurricane Mitch destroyed the original bridge 10 years ago, people in the remote town had to climb over a steep hill full of thick brush and deal with rising river and flood waters in order to get to school and their jobs.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
KOAT 7
One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
Comments / 0