Cherokee Nation designates $3 million to elder protection
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the tribe is designating $3 million to protect Cherokee elders from fraud and abuse.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
News On 6
Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City
If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
okcfox.com
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
Tulsa family says justice is served after murder conviction
A Tulsa family says justice is served after the man accused of killing their loved one was convicted by a federal jury.
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
cherokeephoenix.org
‘Will’s Country Christmas’ is Dec. 2 and 3 in Oologah
OOLOGAH – Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah is hosting “Will’s Country Christmas” from 5-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The ranch house will be decorated for an Indian Territory Christmas. The evening will include storytelling, Wild West shootouts, children’s crafts, 19th-century games, carriage rides, a shooting gallery, music, vendors and food trucks. Guests will also have the opportunity to take a Wild West hayride by the shores of Oologah Lake.
KOKI FOX 23
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis, the family of Makayla Brewster is sharing her story
Four TPD officers first on scene relive medical building shooting
It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
KOKI FOX 23
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
Tulsa Human Society Offering Free Vaccines, Pet Food
The Humane Society of Tulsa is making sure pets are in good health this holiday season. On Nov. 19 and 20, the organization is hosting a free vaccination clinic and there's a pet pantry for those in need to stock up on food. Sunday is the last day of the...
KOKI FOX 23
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
Latest search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims comes to end
The latest search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed, according to the city. The excavation and exhumations at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery that began Oct. 26 ended Friday and the remains were sent to...
