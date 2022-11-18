ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Related
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Police And Residents See More Panhandlers Around The City

If you feel you have seen more panhandlers than usual around Tulsa, you are not alone. Tulsa police said the department is getting more calls about people asking for money, and some News On 6 viewers want to know why they are seeing people claiming to be refugees panhandling around town.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

‘Will’s Country Christmas’ is Dec. 2 and 3 in Oologah

OOLOGAH – Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah is hosting “Will’s Country Christmas” from 5-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The ranch house will be decorated for an Indian Territory Christmas. The evening will include storytelling, Wild West shootouts, children’s crafts, 19th-century games, carriage rides, a shooting gallery, music, vendors and food trucks. Guests will also have the opportunity to take a Wild West hayride by the shores of Oologah Lake.
OOLOGAH, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK

