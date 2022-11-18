Read full article on original website
GOP leader calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is giving the Secretary of Homeland Security until Jan. 3 to resign or face a congressional investigation.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race
A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced for fraud and tax crimes convictions
Reality TV Stars Julie and Todd Chrisley were sentenced to prison in federal court Monday.
15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42
Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42.
House GOP threatens to uncover whether FBI targeted parents at school board meetings
WASHINGTON (TND) — A handful of Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee threatened to use their upcoming majority power to compel the Biden administration to hand over documents and speak to them about the potential misuse of federal resources to target parents at school board meetings. The group of...
Death of USCP officer who took his life after Jan. 6 classified as 'in the line of duty'
WASHINGTON (7News) — After more than a year of asking that the death of a USCP officer be considered "in the line of duty," the family members of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howie Liebengood on Monday said the Department of Justice's Public Safety Officers' Benefits program classified his passing as a line of duty death.
