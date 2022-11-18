Read full article on original website
Game and Fish launches 5-year mule deer monitoring project in Wyoming
In the last thirty years, mule deer populations have declined so much, according to Game and Fish, that it is now "worrisome to wildlife managers and the public." Through their research, biologists at the department attribute weather, habitat and chronic wasting disease as possible factors in the declining mule deer populations.
Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
De’s Candy Shop Sweetens Cheyenne Holidays with Handmade Treats
Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years. If...
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
Gobble Gobble: Wyoming Rescue Mission Gets Closer to Reaching Their Goal
As of November 17th, the Wyoming Rescue Mission were up to 270 out of the 300 turkeys they were hoping to acquire to help feed the community and their guests this Thanksgiving. "Help us make this Thanksgiving the best yet for those who are in need. #YOUFEDME," read a caption...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
Inmates in the Honor Farm Help Grow Sagebrush Throughout Wyoming
The Sagebrush Prison Project was successful in its quest to "re-establish" sagebrush on reclaimed abandoned mine lands throughout the Cowboy State according to Josh Oakleaf, Project Manager and Vegetation Coordinator with the Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Landmines Division in a recent press release. Oakleaf noted that this year six inmates at...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
Wyomingites Are Really Excited For Thanksgiving Foods
You're not going to be shocked when I say that Turkey is the most eaten food at Thanksgiving. Turkey is just ahead of mashed potatoes and stuffing/dressing. My favorite items at Thanksgiving are the mashed potatoes, moms homemade rolls and pie. I could do without Turkey and would rather have all the other stuff. Although, we usually have some sort of venison on the table and that's definitely on the plate.
New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the ‘Most Obese States in America’
Wyoming has landed considerably low on a study with some not-so-flattering numbers. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2022’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the list. As matter of fact, Wyoming ranked 39th overall.
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Texas Man Allegedly Steals 2K From First National Bank of Gillette
A Texas man was arrested on Wednedsay for allegedly stealing $2,000 dollars from the First National Bank of Gillette. Preston Selph, 33, was charged with robbery after allegedly passing a note to a bank teller. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson, the note requested $2,000 and he was provided with that amount before leaving.
Check Out The Best Ways To Send Packages From Wyoming
Shipping items to or from Wyoming isn't always a fast process. Actually, it's sometimes quicker to drive the package to the destination. With the holidays coming, you need to start thinking about shipping packages now. Over the last few years, shopping online has become the norm for many people. For...
Wyoming Veterans Can Feel The Love For Veterans Day
We owe them everything and on November 11th Veterans are honored for their service. According to VA.gov, Wyoming has 46,906 veterans living here. 36,172 wartime vets and 10,735 peacetime vets. There are approximately 19 million veterans living in the United States today, meaning about 7% of the country's population served...
Governor Gordon Names Drew Perkins New Chief Of Staff, Following Buck McVeigh’s Retirement
Governor Gordon has announced that Drew Perkins (no relation to this writer) will replace Buck McVeigh as the Governor's Chief of Staff, following McVeigh's retirement. That news came via a press release from the Governor's office, which announced the change in leadership. According to the release, McVeigh served as the...
