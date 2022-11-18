Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
seattlerefined.com
Elevated experience: Cocktails at the Space Needle's Loupe Lounge
For the last 60 years, the iconic Space Needle has been part of the very definition of the Seattle skyline. A visit to the top is practically mandatory for out-of-towners and locals, alike. Now there's a whole new way to soak in the views and let's just say the vibes are next level.
downtownbellevue.com
Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue
A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
seattlemet.com
Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall
When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle
Distance: 8 miles | Difficulty: Moderate | Trailhead: North Bend | Parking Fees: Discover Pass. Mount Si is Seattle’s unofficial favorite mountain—and officially its most glamorous thanks to its appearance in Twin Peaks. It’s easy to see why its rocky and imposing face and famous views attract hordes of area hikers. The strenuous 3,150-foot ascent is made worth the effort by one of the best mountain views in the Puget Sound region; most stop at the base of the bald “haystack” summit, while the brave scramble to the very top.
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Tacoma?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Seattle sees longest November dry stretch in 22 years
SEATTLE — November in the Pacific Northwest in any given year is typically one of the wettest months of the year. At Sea-Tac, it is the wettest month of the year. The month of November averages 6.31 inches of rainfall but this November, Sea-Tac has only received 1.67 inches so far, making it one of the driest Novembers recorded, and Sunday ties for the longest November dry stretch ever recorded at the airport.
Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
bellevuedowntown.com
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region
Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
The Stranger
Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World
On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
Chronicle
Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington
For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along
Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
seattlerefined.com
The London Plane in Seattle's Pioneer Square is closing
A favorite in Pioneer Square is saying goodbye. The London Plane, a space featuring a cafe/wine bar, flower shop and market, is closing its doors in December. The announcement was posted on the business' Instagram Friday. "Over the last decade, we have been so fortunate for the support of our...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo
During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sea-Tac Airport sold out of parking reservations. Here’s what to do
Have you booked your flight, a hotel on the other end, maybe even a rental car too?. Feeling proud, maybe even a little smug, about how prepared you are?. Did you remember to book a parking spot at the airport? Oh boy. Add it to the list of things —...
KOMO News
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
