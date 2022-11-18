ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seattlerefined.com

Elevated experience: Cocktails at the Space Needle's Loupe Lounge

For the last 60 years, the iconic Space Needle has been part of the very definition of the Seattle skyline. A visit to the top is practically mandatory for out-of-towners and locals, alike. Now there's a whole new way to soak in the views and let's just say the vibes are next level.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue

A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
BELLEVUE, WA
seattlemet.com

Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

Distance: 8 miles | Difficulty: Moderate | Trailhead: North Bend | Parking Fees: Discover Pass. Mount Si is Seattle’s unofficial favorite mountain—and officially its most glamorous thanks to its appearance in Twin Peaks. It’s easy to see why its rocky and imposing face and famous views attract hordes of area hikers. The strenuous 3,150-foot ascent is made worth the effort by one of the best mountain views in the Puget Sound region; most stop at the base of the bald “haystack” summit, while the brave scramble to the very top.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle sees longest November dry stretch in 22 years

SEATTLE — November in the Pacific Northwest in any given year is typically one of the wettest months of the year. At Sea-Tac, it is the wettest month of the year. The month of November averages 6.31 inches of rainfall but this November, Sea-Tac has only received 1.67 inches so far, making it one of the driest Novembers recorded, and Sunday ties for the longest November dry stretch ever recorded at the airport.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

Soaking storm to end Seattle’s record dry streak

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a quick-hitting storm that will dish out disruptive rain and snow for Thanksgiving holiday travelers across the Northwest while also sweeping away the stagnant air that has persisted for days. The storm is poised to end a record-breaking dry streak in Seattle during a month that...
SEATTLE, WA
bellevuedowntown.com

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World

On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington

For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Harris Ford construction coming along

Construction is coming along at the Harris Ford dealership in Lynnwood. Since last August, what was once a road cutting through the dealership (64th Avenue West) has been permanently closed to bridge the gap between Harris Ford’s main building and a new lot, Harris Lincoln. Harris Ford is located...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlerefined.com

The London Plane in Seattle's Pioneer Square is closing

A favorite in Pioneer Square is saying goodbye. The London Plane, a space featuring a cafe/wine bar, flower shop and market, is closing its doors in December. The announcement was posted on the business' Instagram Friday. "Over the last decade, we have been so fortunate for the support of our...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo

During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
PUYALLUP, WA

