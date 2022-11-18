Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Lexington sees rise in animal cruelty cases as cold weather sets in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control says it has seen a concerning increase in animal abuse and neglect cases throughout the county this year. “This week already, we’ve removed three dogs from homes because they didn’t have proper shelters, some of them were shivering, some of them didn’t have water,” said animal cruelty investigator Jai Hamilton.
wymt.com
Beloved Southern Kentucky football coach laid to rest
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several hundred people packed a church Monday for the funeral of a beloved Southern Kentucky high school football coach. The parking lot at Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford was full, along with nearly every seat inside for the funeral of Robbie Lucas. The Somerset High School...
wymt.com
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to ID suspect in counterfeit money case
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Powell County are asking for your help to find a man they believe is involved in a crime. The City of Stanton Police Department posted pictures on its Facebook page with pictures of the suspect. Police say they believe he is involved in a...
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from a National Guard Armory
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a tan SUV. Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory during the weekend. If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked...
wymt.com
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
wymt.com
Kentucky falls to No. 1 Georgia in hard-fought loss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - The Wildcats are 6-5 after losing to No. 1 Georgia at Kroger Field. Kentucky held Georgia to just one touchdown in the 16-6 loss. Georgia led 9-0 at the halftime break with three field goals, scoring the first touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter.
wymt.com
Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Stoops has signed a contract to remain in Lexington through the 2030 season. Stoops’ new contract removes the clause that would grant automatic extensions based on a number of wins and instead sets his salary at $9 million a year starting in February and running through June 2031.
wymt.com
No. 4 Kentucky falls in Spokane against No. 2 Gonzaga
(WYMT) - Kentucky has picked up a second loss in one week, falling 88-72 to No. 2 Gonzaga. Rasir Bolton led all scorers with 24 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 points and 15 rebounds after breaking his double-double streak against SC State. This is the first installment of a multi-year...
wymt.com
EKU Football to host first round of NCAA FCS Playoffs
RICHMOND, Ky. - (EKU Athletics) For the 22nd time in school history, the EKU football team will compete in the FCS Playoffs, hosting Gardner-Webb at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Colonels (7-4) earned one of the 11 automatic qualifier berths...
