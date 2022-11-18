Read full article on original website
Related
2 Scalp Oils Experts Swear By For Hair Loss
Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp — an area that most conditioners, hair serums, and hair masks actually fail to address. While these moisturizing products can work wonders on dry and damaged strands, to truly help with hair loss, many experts recommend nourishing hair oils that contain effective ingredients that can help combat hair shedding and keep the scalp and hair in amazing shape. Whether you choose to use a silicone shampoo brush or your fingers to work these oils into the scalp, the additional benefit of giving yourself a stimulating hair massage also helps wake up follicles and keep your hair healthy. Kickstart a hair oil habit with the help of these two scalp oils that experts swear by for hair loss.
Hair Experts Swear By These 2 Shampoos To Boost Volume And Thickness
Losing hair and the look of voluminous, thick tresses is inevitable for many with age, but with the right haircare products and balanced diet, you can revive flatter, thinner or duller locks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts for three shampoo suggestions to utilize for a bouncier, healthier and shinier look overall. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jessica Shults, professional hair stylist and owner of Twisted Scissors Salon, and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
2 Trendy, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Women Over 40 Should Consider
Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than a fresh, new ‘do for fall? We reached out to professional hair stylists for two classic, go-to and still so trendy haircuts that can instantly provide volume to aging hair and maintain that youthful glow and essence at any age. The best hairstyles will elegantly frame your features and be voluminous, so we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific cuts— a lob with curtain bangs and a side-parted, layered pixie— to help you find inspiration before you hit the salon. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites, and Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc.
The One Foundation Mistake That Ages You Instantly, According To Professional MUAs
Foundation can feel like a high-risk cosmetic — once it’s applied it’s difficult to remove and start over, especially if you’ve already completed your eye makeup and don’t want to start over. But it’s also the one cosmetic that can automatically make you look like you’re glowing (absent of any other makeup) or like your skin is actually worse than it is without makeup. How you apply foundation makes all the difference in the world. Great foundation application actually starts before you add a drop of makeup to your face. This is the one foundation mistake that ages you instantly, according to professional makeup artists and beauty experts.
3 Life-Changing Short Haircuts Women Over 40 Can Try To Look Years Younger
Turning 40 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate this than with a flattering haircut? We reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about three timeless, trendy and celeb-fave haircuts that beauties over 40 can utilize to emphasize their best features, rock a youthful-esque glow and use for a fresh change to ring in the holiday season. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc. and Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
2 Blunt, Choppy Haircuts That Instantly Add Years To Your Face
When heading to the salon for a fresh new ‘do this fall, it’s great to bring a celebrity reference photo with you to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful-esque style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t i...
Beauty Experts Swear By These Hair Treatments To Promote Faster Regrowth
Whether you’re experiencing hair shedding, have noticed your hair looking thinner lately, or are simply searching for ways to give your strands a boost, it’s not unusual to hear a million tips on how to regrow hair — and some of them may sound a bit suspicious. Should you run out and buy all of the hair regrowth gummies on the shelf? Should you invest big bucks in expensive shampoos, conditioners, and masks? Before you go bankrupt trying to get your hair to a happier place, take these tips from Hair Expert Jean Lopez, co-founder of LilyHair, who swears by these hair treatments to promote faster regrowth.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Dark Spot Serum To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Dark spots, or hyperpigmentation, is a skincare concern for many — but it’s in no way uncommon. Whether they appear as a result of UV exposure, hormonal changes, or aging, you may have them, and you may be looking for ways to fade them (and prevent m...
The 20 best mascaras of all time, according to our beauty team
Our pick of the best mascara formulas – from curling to waterproof for your longest, fullest, most defined lashes
This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has An Under-$20 Collagen Cream That Is Reportedly a ‘Life-Saver’ for Sensitive Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When something is Jennifer Aniston-approved, we can’t help but swoon over it. When news broke that she adored the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, we started looking more into the celebrity-loved brand. Not only is Mario Badescu Anniston-approved, but celebs like Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow adore the brand’s products. While many adore the viral Drying Lotion and sprays, people need to know about their powerful collagen cream. Buy: Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream $18.01, originally $20.00 The Mario...
Michelle Obama’s hairstylist Johnny Wright launches the instructional book ‘Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies’
Michelle Obama and Tamron Hall’s hairstylist, Johnny Wright, is transforming hard-to-understand into easy-to-use with his first and newly launched book “Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies” in partnership with the bestselling For Dummies series. The instructional and non-intimidating guide is available now on Amazon and wherever books...
31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like
Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
One-Length Haircuts Professional Stylists Say Add Years To Your Look
For years the salon-favorite haircut has involved layers — whether that means just a few face-framing pieces or an abundance of choppy layers. As more people realize how layers can highlight parts of the face like cheekbones, your jawline, or your eyes, more straightforward one-length styles have been replaced. But hair is so personal. There are pros and cons for each type of style — hair that’s all one length can add much-needed volume and and fullness to thinner hair, for example. With that said, there are also times when one-length haircuts can add years to your look, according to professional stylists. If your goal is to look as current and modern as possible, here’s what you should know about one-length hair — and some alternatives that can give you a fresh appearance.
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
Comments / 0