Upworthy
Mom explains how people talk differently to her child when they think it's a boy vs. a girl
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 2, 2021. It has since been updated. A few months into motherhood, former Miss Universe Canada Siera Bearchell made an astute observation about how people interact with her baby. She realized that strangers talk to her daughter, Lily, totally differently depending on whether they think she's a boy or a girl. Taking to TikTok recently, Bearchell explained that there are clear differences in what folks say to the toddler depending on what the young girl is wearing at that time. In the video, which has been viewed over 9.2 million times, the Miss Universe 2016 contestant shared that when people assume Lily is a boy, they mostly comment on her strength and capabilities and that as soon as she's dressed in anything pink or a dress, they compliment her looks.
Upworthy
Maroon 5 got down on the floor to calm 10-year-old fan who had a panic attack
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2021. It has since been updated. What would you rather be remembered and known for? Being rich and famous or kind and empathetic? While the former might win you a lot of clout-chasing worshippers, the latter is what will leave a lasting impression on those who cross your path. We saw one example of this a few years ago when the uber-popular American band, Maroon 5, did the sweetest thing for an adorable superfan who came to see them. Christopher Warner, a young Maryland resident with Down syndrome, saw his dreams come true in 2015 when his favorite musicians reached out to invite him to a live show.
Boomer Dad explains why America is experiencing labor issues and hits the nail on the head
The retired teacher explained that the American education system played a huge role in hampering the critical thinking of children.
Upworthy
2-year-old's hilarious diner routine has gone viral and it is all things sugar and spice
A 2-year-old is going viral for the most adorable reason. Willow created a series of short videos called Willow's diner, where she serves customers with a little bit of "Sass on the side." Everyone is going crazy over this adorable child and her sarcastic anecdotes while playing make-believe kitchen outside. Her mother, Sarah Dart, says that it began as a way to spend some time with her daughter. However, it quickly went viral on TikTok with people enjoying her sweet and sassy personality.
Michelle Obama fulfills 99-yr-old woman's dream to meet her a week before turning 100: 'Greatest b'day'
The South Philadelphia almost-centenarian revealed that her one wish was to meet the former First Lady.
The 'corn kid' is making the most of his viral fame. May he always remain this pure.
We must seriously protect Tariq at all costs.
Upworthy
A Lizzo fan made a video asking to borrow her dress for a red carpet event. The plea actually worked
Getting ready for a big day and not being able to find a dream dress in the right size is a problem that many women face But asking a celebrity to send their outfit is something that few think to do. However, that's exactly what Tiktoker and writer Aurielle Marie did. Marie—whose pronouns are they/she—was ecstatic when they found out they were on the Out 100 list this year. As part of the honor, she was invited to attend the Out Magazine's gala in New York this week. There was only one problem; they couldn't find anything to wear to the event. In most of the stores she went to, Marie could only find sizes 12 and under, according to NBC News.
Upworthy
Woman stolen from family at birth meets biological sister for the first time: 'Definitely my sister'
Seven months after her birth in Chile, Sara Rosenblatt, now 43 and a mother of two, was adopted by a Jewish family living close to Washington, D.C. Although she was aware she had family in Chile, including a sister, Rosenblatt grew up believing she had been voluntarily given up for adoption. "I remember at [a] very young age already having questions for my family, mostly my mother," Rosenblatt expressed her confusion as a child to PEOPLE. "She was the person that I always went to."
Dad Spray Paints Cereal Mascots Right Onto the Cabinet So Kids Never Ask Where It Is Again
That’s one way to do it.
Upworthy
6 Native American girls explain the REAL history behind Thanksgiving
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Most people first hear the story of Thanksgiving as children. Or rather, they hear a certain version of the events that inspired the holiday. As they grow up, Thanksgiving Day becomes synonymous with good food, expressing gratitude, spending time with family, and the beginning of the fall-winter holiday season. However, for some, the generally popular holiday is a reminder of pain, injustice, and loss. And since most of America seemed more than happy to leave the dark and gruesome parts out of history books, a few years ago, six Native American girls took it upon themselves to set the record straight on the untold story of the national holiday.
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves went out of his way to make the day of an 80-year-old grandmother who had a crush on him
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 1, 2022. It has since been updated. Keanu Reeves is, without doubt, one of the nicest men in Hollywood. There's an endless list of stories about him taking time out to be courteous and nice to people, from looking after his colleagues on film sets to funding children's medical care and spending time with fans. One person recently shared a story that sums up Keanu Reeves, revealing how the "Matrix" star called up their grandmother—who had a longstanding crush on the charming actor—and spoke to her for several minutes, cheering her up. "My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young," they wrote on Reddit. "Saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to the Matrix."
Upworthy
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 10, 2022. It has since been updated. Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
allthatsinteresting.com
Mark Twitchell, The ‘Dexter Killer’ Whose Obsession With The TV Show Led Him To Murder
In October 2008, Canadian filmmaker Mark Twitchell lured 38-year-old Johnny Altinger to his garage and murdered him — after being allegedly inspired by the TV show "Dexter." From the outside, Mark Twitchell seemed perfectly normal. The 29-year-old Canadian had a wife and a young daughter, and aspirations of becoming a filmmaker. But Twitchell also had an urge to kill.
Why people are finding this teen's haka send-off at the airport particularly moving
It's a strong signal of cultural traditions being successfully passed from one generation to the next
Tia Mowry says her marriage was a success after divorcing her husband, sparking discussion
The common perception is that a divorce suggests a failed marriage, however, there is a different perspective to look at it. Marriages are based on companionship and love. Ending them doesn't necessarily mean that you have failed. Tia Mowry, the Sister star, recently announced her divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict. Her 14-year marriage has ended, but she doesn't think it was a failure. She recently opened up about her divorce in an interview with TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She explained, "My marriage was a success. I look at it as like a curriculum when you’re in college or high school. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating. I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children."
Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Looks Just Like Her For Cute Christmas Card Photo
Jessica Alba, 41, gave fans a glimpse of her adorable family, including her oldest daughter Honor, 14, who looks strikingly similar to her, in her latest Instagram video. The actress and her brood, which also includes husband Cash Warren, 43, kids Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, and two sweet dogs, were hanging outside a house as they got situated to pose for their Christmas card, in the clip, and looked like they were having a great time. They all wore matching pajamas, which included white long-sleeved button-down tops with green Christmas trees all over them, and green and white checkered pants, as they sat on steps in front of a door.
Upworthy
Daughter with disability enjoys BMX racing thanks to adorable Dad who pushes her stroller all the way
Children with disabilities often miss out on crucial experiences due to a lack of accommodations for them. However, this father was adamant to let his daughter enjoy BMX racing. His daughter Emery was born with a port wine stain birthmark. Her mother, Joy Davis, shared on an Instagram post that it is "caused by malformations of blood vessels on the right side of her face as well as her brain."
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
Watch Christina Milian’s daughter hilariously try to dial a rotary phone and try not to feel ancient
Ah, the rotary phone. For Gen Z’ers who spot this ancient relic it might as well be the same as finding dinosaur fossils. In both cases, they don’t know what to do with them! But, as we all know, when you don’t know how to do something, there’s a TikTok video that’s just waiting to show you how.
