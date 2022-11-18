Read full article on original website
John Lewis boss says shoppers budgeting and deferring big purchases
The chair of John Lewis has said that consumers are starting to budget and are more conscious of spending, despite being eager to celebrate the first “normal” Christmas in three years. Dame Sharon White said, during a panel debate at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Annual Conference,...
SportsShoes.com invests another £2.5m in tech infrastructure as it eyes further expansion
UK running shoes, apparel and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has announced a £2.5m investment to further enhance its technology infrastructure and grow its IT team to 21, as the retailer’s strategic expansion plan continues. The news follows soon after the announcement in October 2022 of another £2.5m investment...
Vestiaire Collective bans the resale of fast fashion on its platform
Vestiaire Collective is to ban the resale of fast fashion on its global platform as part of its mission to "fight fashion waste". It has timed the move to co-incide with the Black Friday bonanza sales period and it is part of its "Better Friday" movement. To promote the initiative it has adopted the hashtag #saynotofastfashion.
KOI footwear opens its first brick-and-mortar store at Trafford Centre
Vegan and unisex footwear brand KOI has opened the doors of first in-person shopping experience in Manchester’s Trafford Centre. KOI has returned to its roots with the launch of its first store in the city, which is where the business was founded. Established in 2016, KOI rapidly found success...
JOTT opens first UK store and plans more
JOTT, the French down jacket label, has opened its first UK store in London's Marylebone neighbourhood and says it is planning to open more as London is a "priority" target. The first store is located at 103 Marylebone High Street and another is due to open soon at Battersea Power Station with more to come in other "prime UK locations".
Superdry, Ted Baker and Lyle & Scott join Brands at M&S
Superdry, Ted Baker, Lyle & Scott and Musto have joined the Brands at M&S programme boosting Marks & Spencer's menswear offer in the lead-up to Christmas. This latest move brings an additional 250 menswear products to the Marks & Spencer website, including casualwear, outerwear and accessories, and takes the number of menswear partners within the Brands at M&S platform to 17. Others already included are Ben Sherman, Farah and Jack & Jones.
Foot Locker raises outlook in Q3 results
Foot Locker has updated its guidance for FY22 following "better than expected" results for the third quarter ending 29 October 2022. The company's total sales decreased by 0.7% to £1.83 billion ($2.17 billion), compared to £1.84 billion ($2.18 billion) in 2021. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, total sales increased by 3.3%.
Superdry in “positive discussions with lenders” as it seeks to repay loan
Superdry is seeking to tap investment funds to repay banks on a loan due in January as the cost-of-living crisis hits consumer spending. According to Bloomberg, the London-listed clothing company has been seeking potential new investors to replace an asset-backed facility worth £70 million. The company confirmed to the publication that it is in “positive ongoing discussions with lenders”.
UK footfall on Black Friday set to increase by 12.8% above 2021
Footfall on Black Friday, 25 November 2022, is forecast to be 12.8% higher across all UK retail destinations compared with the same day in 2021, though it is still set to be -7.8% lower than pre-pandemic Black Friday in 2019. Footfall is forecast to climb +16.3% in shopping centres and...
Spending power of families shrinking as Christmas approaches, ASDA claims
Families saw their “spending power” shrink by £35.57 per week in October compared with the same month a year earlier, according to an income tracker. After paying tax and essential bills in October, the average household had £203 per week left – the lowest amount since August 2018, according to a report from ASDA.
Only one in seven Black Friday deals offer genuine discount, data reveals
Just one in seven Black Friday deals offer a genuine discount and the vast majority of promotions are cheaper or the same price in the six months before the sales event, a study has found. Which? analysed 214 Black Friday deals last year across seven major retailers – Amazon, AO,...
