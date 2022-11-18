Read full article on original website
Alicia
3d ago
Omg ❤️ 😢 that's just amazing and beautiful... im happy that the mom is happy to hold her baby ❤️
Reply
8
Karla Hildebrand
3d ago
just as if she was human...such love n emotion...it's breathtaking 🤗
Reply
8
alphalaydie
3d ago
This made me tear up. As soon as baby raised those little arms -- momma was there to scoop him up❤️
Reply
3
Related
Moment chimpanzee sees her baby for first time after giving birth by emergency C-section
A mother chimpanzee had an emotional reunion with her newborn baby after giving birth via emergency C-section.Mahale gave birth to her baby, Kucheza, on Tuesday, 15 November, but was not able to see him for two days as he was not breathing well on his own.After care from nurses at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas, the chimpanzee met her baby for the first time in a touching moment captured on video.Mahale and Kucheza are "doing amazing," the zoo said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wild chimpanzees ‘show off’ objects just for attentionChris Hemsworth discovers genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’sKevin Sinfield urinates during charity ultramarathon live on BBC Breakfast
Good News Network
Watch How Adult Elephants React to Birth in the Herd Just Moments After Adorable Baby is Born
For the first time in 8 years, the orphan-elephant heard in Kenya’s Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is welcoming a new infant, and the response was inspiring to witness. All elephants celebrate a new baby with great fanfare, but Sheldrick’s herd of former orphans took it to the next level.
Viral video shows chimpanzee mom holding newborn baby for first time after nearly 2-day separation
A chimpanzee mother and her newborn baby enjoy a sweet reunion after nearly two days apart in this awesome, tear-jerking video from the Sedgwick County Zoo.
Upworthy
Toddler climbs out of bed at night so he can sleep with his dog and it's so cute: 'They're best buds'
After discovering her baby Finn cuddled up next to the family dog for several nights in a row, Paige Knudtson was curious to find out how it happened and set up a camera. The result was a hilarious video that showed Finn, a pacifier in his mouth, grabbing a blanket in the middle of the night, climbing down from his bed to sleep next to Brutus, their 4-year-old boxer dog. The video shows Finn moving about all over the dog as Brutus just calmly waits, not moving at all, for Finn to find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher
Savannah Hensley stayed calm and collected throughout the phone call and even kept the dispatcher entertained.
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video
A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Girl born with 'elephant trunk' deformity is worshipped like a god
A baby girl, who was born with a facial deformity that looks like an elephant trunk, was worshipped in Aligarh, an industrial area in India. According to those who have seen the girl, the facial protrusion is between her two eyes and divides her nose into two.
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Scientists rediscover lost bird that hadn’t been seen in 140 years: ‘Like finding a unicorn’
Scientists have rediscovered the black-naped pheasant pigeon, a rare bird that was last sighted almost 140 years ago in Papua New Guinea.The discovery was made in Fergusson Island, off the east coast of Papua New Guinea in September.Researchers’ cameras caught sight of the rare bird, a species that hasn’t been documented by scientists since it was first described in 1882, reported Audubon Magazine.John C Mittermeier, director of the lost birds programme at the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of the eight-member expedition, said: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct,...
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'
Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart
A father-daughter relationship is special. They understand each other like no one else and always have the best time together. This special bond is evident in a sweet video posted by a daughter and TikTok user Natalie Renee, where she can be seen singing to her father his favorite song, River (It's Coming on Christmas) by Joni Mitchell, while he holds her hand. He tried to sing a few lines along with her even as he appears to get emotional during the song and starts crying toward the end. According to MajicallyNews, the father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS. Renee captioned this video: "Singing one of our favorites together. My dad has been having trouble speaking recently but every time we sing together he lights up and joins in as best as he can." The video appears to have been filmed at a birthday celebration as there is a "Happy Birthday" banner in the background.
Man Whacks Mountain Lion With A Machete After It Attacks His Dog
A mountain lion makes a bee line straight for your dog, what you doing?. Normally, I never really include a warning in a nature video since, well… nature is pretty brutal. A bear ripping a deer’s head off in a suburban Colorado backyard? Yeah, it’s a tough scene, but that’s the food chain. No sense in sugar coating it…
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
Comments / 20