Salida, CO

Lighting of 4,500 bulbs to form massive 750-foot-tall tree on Colorado mountainside

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo Christmas Mountain Committee.

A confident message rings loud and clear from a small Colorado mountain city: "Move over, New York City. Salida’s got something even better – higher and brighter – than the lighting of the tree in Rockefeller Center."

Come dusk on November 25, the Chaffee County city of Salida will be hosting its annual lighting of their massive 750-foot-tall tree that stretches up the side of Tenderfoot Mountain, taking place per usual on the Friday evening after Thanksgiving. From that point on, the tree design, consisting of 4,500 light bulbs, will shine over the local streets until mid-January.

Photo Christmas Mountain Committee.

Festivities, dating back to 1989, will kick off with the town's Parade of Lights. Often referred to as 'Christmas Mountain,' the massive mountainside decoration will be visible from miles away.

If weather permits, fireworks are also set to be launched from the summit of the 7,597-foot-tall peak during the lighting celebration.

Find more info here.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors.

