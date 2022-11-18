Read full article on original website
Best Rapp H Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
LMGs in Warzone 2 hit some real blows and the Rapp H is one of them. So, here’s a Rapp H loadout for battle royale with the perfect set of attachments and Perks. In most shooters, LMGs often get overshadowed by Assault Rifles, making them underrated in return. However, by no means are they inefficient, especially in games like Warzone. The BR experience can get pretty heated up at any given moment and this is when the magazine sizes of LMGs shine.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam Al Bagra’s “rigged” spawns
Squad spawns are a well-documented issue in Modern Warfare 2, and the problems are especially glaring on Al Bagra. CoD YouTuber JGOD called out Modern Warfare 2’s spawn system in September. He said, “If the spawns actually worked as you would expect, the mini-map wouldn’t be an issue, but Modern Warfare introduced a squad spawn system that uses irregular spawns and logic.”
Warzone 2 surpasses 25 million players in just five days
According to new data, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 managed to surpass an incredible 25 million players just five days after launching. As many would expect, this year’s Call of Duty installments have enjoyed remarkable success out of the gate. Modern Warfare 2, for example, topped $800 million in...
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement” glitch using two controllers at once
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of bugs on release, and more are being unearthed as people get their hands on the game. As one trainer discovered, it’s possible to double your movement speed with 2 controllers. The release of the latest Pokemon game has come...
Warzone 2 exploit brings back Superman flying movement from Advanced Warfare
A crazy exploit transforming players into superheroes resurfaced in Warzone 2 after first appearing in Advanced Warfare. MW2 has suffered its fair share of game-breaking glitches, and Warzone 2 dealt with similar issues during a rocky launch. Most recently, players blasted an “atrocious” invisible wall bug on Shoot House, which made the map unplayable.
How to ‘G-Walk’ in Modern Warfare 2: Insane movement trick explained
The new ‘G-Walk’ movement trick is taking Modern Warfare 2 by storm. Here’s how it’s done so you can be zooming around the map in no time. Infinity Ward looked to stamp out advanced movement techniques in this year’s CoD release, namely by removing the ability to slide cancel, well, at least they tried to. It only took players a matter of weeks to effectively break the game and uncover even more absurd input combinations in light of this change.
How to respawn Tera Raid dens in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tera Raids are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s answer to Sword & Shield’s Max Raid, but instead of static dens, Tera Dens spawn at random locations around the map that despawn after each raid. Raids were a new multiplayer mechanic introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield that have somewhat...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say
While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals most OP weapon right now in Season 1
CoD expert WhoIsmmortal has broken down the most overpowered weapon loadout in the early Warzone 2 meta, urging players to run it during their next trip to Al Mazrah. Warzone 2 is finally here and players are frantically experimenting with all of the battle royale’s weapons to discover which is number one in these early stages. The sequel makes a number of changes to the Warzone formula, but the need for a top-tier loadout in the endgame is as strong as ever.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover uncatchable Shinies during Titan Battles
Players have already discovered one of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s biggest secrets, and they are in the form of rare uncatchable Shiny Pokemon encounters – adding to the series’ short list of Shinies you can’t catch. The biggest fear of Shiny hunters is coming unprepared for...
Warzone 2 TikTok reveals enemies now using proximity chat to dance together
Proximity chat has provided plenty of laughs in Warzone 2, and a TikTok revealed players using the new feature to dance together. Warzone 2 introduces a laundry list of new features. Gulag 2.0, AI enemies, and a new backpack system reinvigorated the battle royale, but nothing drew more attention than proximity chat. Squads can hear and communicate with enemy teams using the new in-game communication system.
10 most popular guns in Warzone 2.0: Weapon tier list
Warzone 2.0 has finally launched and players all over the world are working out the best and most meta weapons to take with them into Al-Mazrah. Here are the 10 most used guns in WZ2, as of November 20. Warzone 2.0 has finally dropped, giving Call of Duty fans the...
Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation
Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation. Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022....
Riot Games introduces profanity punishments to LoL
According to the support team, Riot Games has unleashed a new system that punishes “vulgarity and profanity” in LoL. Akin to several other developers and publishers across the industry, Riot has endeavored to reduce toxicity within its online community. The company shared details about one such effort just...
Riot dev responds as players slam new League of Legends AFK detection
A Riot dev has responded to concerns from the community on the new League of Legends AFK detection system, which players claim is triggered too quickly. There’s nothing more infuriating than an AFK teammate, and sadly we’ve all probably had to deal with it at some point or another.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update
The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest...
