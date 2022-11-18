Fourth suspect in Young Dolph murder case in custody
MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis Police on Friday named a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.
Police say Jermarcus Johnson turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon, a year after the star was killed in South Memphis.
Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down inside Makeda’s Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.
Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were picked up by police in Indiana not long after. Authorities believe they were the gunmen in the incident.
Hernandez Govan , 43, was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County’s District Attorney says Govan is the man believed to have ordered the hit on Dolph.
On Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Govan pleaded not guilty in his first appearance in a Memphis courtroom Thursday.
Johnson allegedly aided Johnson as he hid following Dolph's shooting, according to an indictment filed Nov. 10.
