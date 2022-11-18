Darius Garland on reason for Cavs' five-game losing streak: We stopped playing defense

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs point guard Darius Garland was asked what has led to the team’s current five-game losing streak: “We stopped playing defense.”

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs point guard Darius Garland was asked what has led to the team’s current five-game losing streak:

“We stopped playing defense.” – 11:45 AM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Darius Garland said at shootaround this morning that the vibes around the team are “still immaculate.” – 11:35 AM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Maybe it’s worth something, maybe it’s worth nothing, but Caris LeVert is not in a wine colored practice uniform. Garland, Mobley, Allen, Mitchell, and Lamar Stevens all are for the #Cavs. – 10:51 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

50-point games this season:

Garland

Embiid

Curry pic.twitter.com/nfl6a0DqyJ – 12:21 AM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Garland, 23pts, 8-20FG, 5-9 3ptFG, team-hi 8asst, 4reb, stl, blk; Mitchell, 23pts, 7-19FG, 3-9 3ptFG, 3asst, 2stl; Mobley, 20pts, 9-14FG, 7reb, 2asst, 2blk, stl; Stevens, 10pts, 2-3 3ptFG, 5reb, game-hi 4blk. – 10:30 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Think this lineup of Neto, Okoro, Diakite, Mobley, and RoLo is waiving the white flag for the #Cavs. Mitchell and Garland both played 34 minutes with the team down 109-91. – 10:11 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

MarJon Beauchamp has had a tough night with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland — but really, most are going to have that issue with that pair. #Bucks lead 100-91 with 7:13 to go in regulation. – 10:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Looks like Jevon Carter has moved over to Donovan Mitchell while MarJon Beauchamp is on Darius Garland. – 9:26 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Good one cooking in Milwaukee – five ties, five lead-changes – Bucks up at the break, 61-60; MIL bench, 28pts, CLE, 7; CLE, 52%FG, 50% 3ptFG: Mitchell, 18pts, 6-10FG, 2-5 3ptFG, 2asst, 2stl; Garland, 15pts, 4-7 3ptFG, 5asst; Mobley, 12pts, 5-10FG, 2reb, Stevens, 5pts, 2blk. pic.twitter.com/6avKkQEGze – 9:21 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs trail the Bucks 61-60 at the half. Mitchell has 18, Garland has 15, and Mobley has 12. They’ve done a good job on Antetokounmpo defensively, but the Bucks have made nine 3-pointers and have 14 2nd chance points. – 9:11 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs trio of Darius Garland (15), Donovan Mitchell (18) and Evan Mobley (12) scored 45 of team’s 60 first-half points. We go into the break with the Bucks somehow leading by one in a game Cavs were ahead for 19 of the 24 minutes. – 9:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks lead the #Cavs 61-60 at the break. Brook Lopez has 18 points, Jordan Nwora 10.

Mitchell-Garland-Mobley have combined for 45. – 9:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have combined for 31 of the #Cavs 54 points.

Jordan Nwora and Brook Lopez have combined for 23 of the #Bucks 53. – 9:01 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (16) and Darius Garland (15) have combined for 31 of the team’s first 45 points. That seems good. – 8:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Darius Garland is up to 15 points off a couple of threes – #Cavs lead the #Bucks 45-37. – 8:45 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

#Cavs lead the Bucks after 1q 37-34. Donovan Mitchell with 16 points already and Darius Garland has 7 points and 4 assists. Milwaukee has knocked down 7 3-pointers already. – 8:39 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

That was an awesome pass by Garland to LeVert in transition. LeVert’s hustle made everyone else look like they were running on .75 speed. – 8:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks down, 16-9, with 7:29 left in the first quarter.

Three turnovers have kept them from keeping pace with the Cavaliers to start the game. Garland and Mitchell have put the Bucks’ drop bigs in tough spots as well. – 8:19 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Another fun matchup for MarJon Beauchamp tonight.

He starts on Donovan Mitchell, while Jevon Carter takes Darius Garland. – 8:13 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

#Cavs will start Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, Stevens and E. Mobley tonight vs. Milwaukee

Jarrett Allen is OUT with a non-COVID illness. Dean Wade will miss his 3rd straight game with right knee soreness.

Cavs Live coming up at 7:30 pm on @BallySportsCLE #LetEmKnow – 7:20 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Trade Value Rankings: Cavs in the Top 100

10. Donovan Mitchell

13. Evan Mobley

30. Darius Garland

50. Jarrett Allen

That is GOOD.

hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 5:40 PM

