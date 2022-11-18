E'Twaun Moore: Scouting report
E’Twaun Moore|
Position: G
Born: 02/25/89
Height: 6-3 / 1.91
Weight: 191 lbs. / 86.6 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
A threat from the outside… Absolute marksman from three-point range… Doesn’t do much else on offense… Nothing wrong with that… He knows his role is as a spot-up shooter… Gives up a lot defensively… Effort isn’t bad, but size and athletic limitations make him an average at best defender.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 191.4 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-4
Standing reach: 8-foot-3.5
Hand width: 10 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-9.5
