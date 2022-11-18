ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

E'Twaun Moore: Scouting report

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIy4P_0jG2ibW200

E’Twaun Moore|

Position: G

Born: 02/25/89

Height: 6-3 / 1.91

Weight: 191 lbs. / 86.6 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

A threat from the outside… Absolute marksman from three-point range… Doesn’t do much else on offense… Nothing wrong with that… He knows his role is as a spot-up shooter… Gives up a lot defensively… Effort isn’t bad, but size and athletic limitations make him an average at best defender.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 191.4 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-4

Standing reach: 8-foot-3.5

Hand width: 10 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-9.5

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN: NBA exec believes only Giannis Antetokounmpo is 'definitively' better than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season

During the most recent ESPN’s The Hoop Collective podcast episode, Tim Bontemps revealed an interesting anecdote during their Shai Gilgeous-Alexander segment. When praising Gilgeous-Alexander, Bontemps revealed an NBA executive told him the only player who’s definitively been better than him this season is Giannis Antetokounmpo. You could argue...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz rookie Johnny Juzang to miss 10-14 days due to wrist injury

Utah Jazz rookie Johnny Juzang will miss time after suffering a Grade 3 sprain in his right wrist with the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League, the team announced. Juzang, who is signed to a two-way contract, suffered the injury on Nov. 18 in a loss to the G League Ignite. He underwent an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days after a period of treatment and rehab.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Patriots injury report: Cornerback is a concern

The Minnesota Vikings have not had a true practice for the second-consecutive day and the injury report unfortunately doesn’t have any changes to it. It is interesting that the Vikings haven’t had a true practice yet, especially today. There likely won’t be a full practice on Wednesday either which would give the Vikings time to rest on a short week.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy