E'Twaun Moore: Scouting report

E’Twaun Moore|

Position: G

Born: 02/25/89

Height: 6-3 / 1.91

Weight: 191 lbs. / 86.6 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

A threat from the outside… Absolute marksman from three-point range… Doesn’t do much else on offense… Nothing wrong with that… He knows his role is as a spot-up shooter… Gives up a lot defensively… Effort isn’t bad, but size and athletic limitations make him an average at best defender.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 191.4 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-2.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-4

Standing reach: 8-foot-3.5

Hand width: 10 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-9.5