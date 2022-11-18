ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant: Scouting report and accolades

Ja Morant|#12

Position: G

Born: 08/10/99

Height: 6-3 / 1.91

Weight: 174 lbs. / 78.9 kg.

Salary: $12,119,440

SCOUTING REPORT

Electric offensive player… Fearless driving to the rim… Can finish on virtually anyone… Great body control… Flashy playmaker… Has worked on his perimeter shot where it has to be respected… Worth the price of a ticket… Turnover prone… May not have the body to be an elite defender… Can be too reckless looking for the beautiful play… Must develop more efficient shooting to offset athleticism when older… Super confident.

ACCOLADES

Rookie of the Year: 1 (2020)

Most Improved Player: 1 (2022)

All-Star: 1 (2022)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2022)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2020)

