Dane County, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman ordered UW-Platteville's chancellor Tuesday to stop offering degree programs at the school's Richland campus in the face of declining enrollment.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
UW-Whitewater head football coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement

WHITEWATER, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Warhawks head football coach Kevin Bullis announced his retirement Tuesday. Officials said Jace Rindahl, Warkhawks assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, will step in as interim head coach.
WHITEWATER, WI

