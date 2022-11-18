ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood

By Adam Uren
 4 days ago
A woman was killed in a collision in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Friday morning.

Minneapolis PD says the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE, with police arriving to find two vehicles had collided.

Police believe the vehicle that was driven by the woman was struck by another driver in the intersection.

A man was driving the other vehicle, and he was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say "impaired driving is a possible factor in the crash," but did not state which driver is believed to have been impaired.

Police told Bring Me The News that the nature of the impairment remains "under investigation."

No arrests have been made at this time.

