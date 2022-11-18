ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

Homeless Person Dies In Stabbing

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A homeless person was stabbed early Monday morning in Santa Cruz and died later at Dominican Hospital, police said. Police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 5:10 a.m. to Cedar and Church streets following a fight. First responders located the victim on the ground. The victim was suffering...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say

PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter

Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

8 Arrested In Coordinated Law Enforcement Operation

A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Woman Who Was A Fugitive For 20 Years Finally Faces Federal Judge

OAKLAND (BCN) A woman who had been a fugitive since 2002 made her first court appearance Monday after failing to appear at her sentencing hearing two decades ago, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Voni Chen, 57, of Taiwan, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud in 2000...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Major Injury Collision Closes Montague Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) A major injury collision has closed Montague Expressway Monday morning in Santa Clara, police said. An advisory was issued at 9:30 a.m. about the closure at De La Cruz Boulevard. Police are urging motorists to avoid the area. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
SANTA CLARA, CA

