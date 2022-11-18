[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 3, "Tall Drink of Water." Read at your on risk!]. Once again, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is the MVP of all of Yellowstone, for better or worse. This week, that means a variety of things. She finally pulled one over on Market Equities by giving her controlling share of Schwartz and Meyer to a Market Equiities competitor and putting all the Schwartz and Meyer land into a conservation easement, which basically makes all of ME's lawsuits pointless. Caroline (Jacki Weaver) is being sent back to New York, and the airport is dead and gone. The Duttons have won, for now. Of course, this is Episode 3, and there are problems a'bubblin'.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO