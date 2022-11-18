Read full article on original website
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 22
Maybe it's because people are already traveling or are trapped in their bedrooms while their mother-in-law lurks outside, but Thanksgiving week is delivering very little change in Netflix's Top 10 lists of movies and shows. In fact, there is only one new entry on either list, and that's the 2015 family movie Goosebumps, which enters the Top 10 movies list at No. 10. That means that the eerie mystery box series 1899 — what's with that creepy kid and his pyramid!?!? — is still the most-watched show and the family adventure film Slumberland is the most popular movie on Netflix. Things will change later this week when Wednesday comes out on... Wednesday.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Yellowstone Recap: Beth Pulled a Fast One and Still Ended Up in Handcuffs
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 3, "Tall Drink of Water." Read at your on risk!]. Once again, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is the MVP of all of Yellowstone, for better or worse. This week, that means a variety of things. She finally pulled one over on Market Equities by giving her controlling share of Schwartz and Meyer to a Market Equiities competitor and putting all the Schwartz and Meyer land into a conservation easement, which basically makes all of ME's lawsuits pointless. Caroline (Jacki Weaver) is being sent back to New York, and the airport is dead and gone. The Duttons have won, for now. Of course, this is Episode 3, and there are problems a'bubblin'.
How to Watch Every Home Alone Movie in 2022
Christmas is the time of year meant to be enjoyed with family and loved ones. So what happens when your parents accidentally forget to bring you with them on the family vacation to Europe? You turn your home into a fortress as impenetrable as Fort Knox to fight off neighborhood burglars, that's what! That's right, we're talking about Home Alone, the classic comedy that's a holiday staple.
Black Friday 2022: Here are the Best Amazon Prime Video Deals — Stream Hit Movies & TV Shows For Up to Half off
Looking for something new to watch? Well, you're in luck. You can save big on hit movies -- thanks to these Black Friday Amazon Prime Video deals. Right now, you can save up to half on hit movies, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Me Before You, Nobody, and more -- all via Prime Video. Now you have no excuse to find something new to watch, especially with prices starting at just $2.
How to Watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 2022
The story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a favorite Christmas tale, and the 1964 stop-motion animated classic version is what comes to mind for many when they think of the story. The beloved special has aired on TV every year since 1964, making it the longest continuously running Christmas TV special in the US, and that tradition will continue in 2022.
HBO Max Black Friday Deal: Sign Up for Just $1.99
HBO Max has joined other streaming services in offering a Black Friday deal for new and returning subscribers. Right now, you can subscribe for just $1.99 per month for your first three months. Normally, an HBO Max subscription costs $9.99 per month. With an HBO Max subscription, you can watch...
The Walking Dead Series Finale Review: An Era-Defining Show Gets a Sentimental Funeral
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Read at your on risk!]. For a lot of people, The Walking Dead ended a long time ago. Anecdotally, a large percentage of people who used to watch stopped after the infamous Season 7 premiere, when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) with a barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. The numbers back this up, too; that episode was watched by 17 million people, a number the show never even came close to reaching again, and ratings decayed both rapidly and steadily from there. By the final season, it was averaging under 2 million viewers an episode, a decline that can't only be attributed to changes in viewing habits as streaming ascended.
Wendy Williams Describes Her Dream Guy: 'I Can't Wait to Fall in Love'
The former talkshow host opened up about her hopes and dreams for her love life during an interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event on Monday, Nov. 21, where she said she "can't wait" to find that special someone. While attending the event at Resorts World in New...
Michael Armand Hammer, Businessman and Armie Hammer’s Father, Dies at 67
Michael Armand Hammer, businessman and father of Armie Hammer, died Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 67. Hammer’s death was confirmed to People and TMZ. Hammer was known for his involvement with Occidental Petroleum Corporation, the company of his late grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer. He also oversaw the Hammer International Foundation, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries and Hammer Productions. Prior to joining Occidental Petroleum in 1982, he worked in various roles at the investment banking firm Kidder, Peabody & Co. in New York. Born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., Hammer is the son...
I'm Pretty Obsessed With "Stranger Things," So I Checked Out "Stranger Things: The Experience" — Here's What It's Like
You get to travel through Hawkins Lab and even come face to face with Vecna, which is honestly...kinda intense!
DC's Black Adam Is Now Available To Stream at Home — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video
While you can still catch it in theaters, DC's Black Adam is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home." Released just a few weeks ago -- at the beginning of October 2022 -- the superhero movie received an unfavorable Metascore of 41 with film critics. However, general audiences were more positive with the actioner and gave it a 7.4 user score on Metacritic. But overall, Black Adam has earned an impressive $366.9 million box office worldwide, which shows that most people enjoy the film.
Paramount+ Black Friday Deal: Save 50% on an Annual Subscription
Paramount+ has launched its Black Friday 2022 offer for new and returning subscribers. Right now, you can save 50% on an annual subscription, bringing the price of the Essential Plan down to just $24.99 or the Premium Plan to just $49.99. With a Paramount+ Premium subscription, you'll get:. Your local...
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Apple TV 4K, Roku, Platin Home Audio, Fire TV Stick 4K, & More
Ahead of Black Friday, the best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. In the lead up to Black Friday (more like Black November, right?) at the end of the week, there are serious deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming. We rounded up...
