GOP leader calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is giving the Secretary of Homeland Security until Jan. 3 to resign or face a congressional investigation.
15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42
Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42.
kpcc.org
Why Did It Take So Long To Count Votes? How Can California Get Voters Results Faster?
Why Did It Take So Long To Count Votes? How Can California Get Voters Results Faster?. With a number of close races in Los Angeles County yet to be called, all eyes are on the vote counting process underway in a plain-faced office building in Downey. In a white-walled room...
