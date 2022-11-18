Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
Trey Murphy lll doubtful for Wednesday game vs. Spurs
Coming off a six-game homestand, the Pelicans are back on the road for their next two games. After leaving during the first quarter of the Celtics game on 11/18, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy lll (right foot contusion) is listed as doubtful ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Celtics (11.21.2022)
For the third time, and second in Chicago, the Bulls (6-10) and the Boston Celtics (13-3) come together in an Eastern Conference battle. So far, the teams split two games, each winning at home. The annual (four-game) series between the iconic franchises will conclude in Boston on January 9th at the TD Garden.
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Adebayo Returns But Cavaliers Ride Second-Quarter Run To Comfortable Victory
1. With Miami again shorthanded despite getting Bam Adebayo (21 points on 14 shots) back in the starting lineup, this one at least had the early-going look of one that might repeat Friday’s effort against Washington when the Wizards struggled against the zone defense and the HEAT almost rode an early lead to the finish line. Cleveland was getting pretty good looks from three in that first quarter, but the HEAT were only down one headed into the second and we’ve seen them hang around with every manner of opponent no matter who they have available.
NBA
Pool Report on the Review at the End of the First Half of the Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim MacMahon, (ESPN) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Nuggets at Mavericks Game. QUESTION: On the 3-pointer at the end of the [first] half, what makes that play reviewable?. WRIGHT: There are two parts to this play. The first part is...
NBA
Trae Young's Clutch Assists vs Raptors
Trae Young's second clutch assist of the evening came in the locker room when he passed a medallion onto rookie AJ Griffin. After one of Trae's most efficient games of the season – a 33-point, 12-assist effort in which he made 12 of 21 shots – he took the medallion that Nate McMillan gave him for being the Hawks' best offensive player and handed it over to the rookie after Griffin hit the game-winning alley-oop layup as overtime expired.
NBA
Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with mid-foot sprain
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be out of the lineup again, the team announced today. Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain that will keep him out of the 76ers’ upcoming back-to-back games: at home vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (7:30 ET, TNT) and on the road Wednesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass). After that, the team says Embiid’s status will be reevaluated.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Heat
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) return home on Monday night after a four-game road trip to face the Miami Heat (7-10) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, 112-109. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 25 points alongside five assists and five rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 19 points with two rebounds and seven assists.
NBA
Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After snapping a five game losing streak on Friday night, the Cavs start a back-to-back tonight, welcoming in the Miami Heat for Sunday evening hoops. Miami is off to a slow start, going 7-9 when many pegged them as an Eastern Conference favorite. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
NBA
Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
NBA
Zach LaVine "all good" with Billy Donovan, discusses late-game benching
“Me and Billy have a good relationship,” Zach LaVine was saying after Bulls practice Sunday in the wake of his unprecedented late game benching in the Bulls still can-you-believe-it 108-107 Friday loss to the Orlando Magic. “We talk all the time. We're grown men, it's a grown man's business. There's gonna be uncomfortable days. Just like in any sport or any business, you're not gonna agree on every decision made. So you talk about it, you move on from it and you understand where the other side is coming from.”
NBA
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Preview: Back Cleveland at Home
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Atlanta Hawks will travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Atlanta enters this matchup with a 10-6 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is also 10-6 after a huge 26-point win over the Heat on Sunday night.
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Nov. 21
The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The reeling Bulls, who have lost six of their last seven games, will be facing another uphill battle when they play against the Celtics. Another exciting matchup between Eastern Conference teams will take place when the Cavaliers host the Hawks. The Bucks will be in action, playing host to a Trail Blazers team that will be without Damian Lillard (calf). Let’s highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls 121, Celtics 107
Boston sliced a 21-point deficit all the way down to eight during the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup in Chicago not once, but twice. Unfortunately, it just didn’t have enough firepower to erase the deficit altogether. Each time the C’s pulled to within eight, Chicago responded. First, it...
NBA
76ers Welcome Brooklyn Nets Before Hitting the Road | Gameday Report 17/82
The 76ers (8-8) prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets (8-9) in their next game on Tuesday night. The Sixers will then travel to Charlotte for the second half of a back-to-back that tips off a three-game road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Sixers announced Monday that Joel Embiid will...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Warriors 83
Pelicans (10-7), Warriors (8-10) Late in Monday’s first quarter, Brandon Ingram had outscored Golden State by himself, 13-11. It was that kind of night in a one-sided Western Conference affair in which New Orleans overpowered a severely shorthanded Warriors team that sat out multiple starters. Seventeen days after a similar scenario resulted in the Pelicans having to fight off upset-minded Golden State and win by a nine-point margin, this time the hosts had little difficulty dominating, going up by 24 points in the first quarter. New Orleans finished 4-2 on what will be its longest homestand of the 2022-23 regular season.
NBA
Shorthanded Dubs Fall to Pelicans
Poole - 26J. Green - 8DiVincenzo - 5 Kuminga - 18Baldwin Jr. - 6Lamb - 4 Without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, the Dubs struggled from the field to open the game. Through the first six and a half minutes of Monday's game, the Dubs shot 1-for-8 from the field and turned the ball over four times, resulting in an early 17-4 deficit. The Dubs trailed by as many as 24 points in the first quarter.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.21.2022
Season Series: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The hottest team in the NBA, sporting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on a Bulls team desperate to get things turned around before departing on a six game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls gut wrenching...
Comments / 0