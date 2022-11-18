Read full article on original website
Give Your Thanksgiving Turkey One Of These Tasty Texas Twists
Here in Texas, we've elevated bbqing and smoking meats to an art form. If you want to apply a little Texas Tasty-ness to your turkey this year, try these ideas. You've probably been enjoying a turkey meal every Thanksgiving that you've been alive. I bet you've been cooking it the same way year after year too, huh? This year, switch it up a bit with these Texas twists.
Are These Really The Best Roads For Motorcycles In Texas
No one appreciates a beautiful, curvy, road like a biker. There are beautiful places to ride all over Texas and most of the state has weather conditions that allow for year round riding which is another thing I love about Texas. I found a video of the best places to...
8 Famous Restaurant Chains Texans Would Easily Know
Texas is a HUGE state so of course; naturally, there are MANY different companies to spawn out of the state. Whether they're food brands or restaurant chains, here are 10 that I'm sure you're quite familiar with:. Whataburger: El Paso LOVES Whataburger. And that goes for the whole state. It...
TxDOT’s Hilarious but Life Saving Thanksgiving Messages
Holiday travel is upon us as many will take to the roads of Texas to visit loved ones for the holidays. On the roads of Texas are the wonderful TxDoT signs that, usually, have a clever message relating to the holiday. Like this little message they left for us on Valentine's day!
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Tornadoes In Texas Are Always A Beautiful Yet Frightening Sight
With Texas being right in the middle of Tornado Alley, some of the worst twisters in the US have occurred in the Lone Star State. They might be beautiful to look at & watch it form but... you don't need me telling you that they're very deadly. One that a...
You Won’t Believe The Huge Guitar Texas Rockers ZZ Top Play
They say everything is bigger in Texas and that includes instruments used by Texas bands. There are lots of big things in Texas with the state itself being the 2nd largest of the 50 United States and the largest of the continental United States. Among all the enormous things in...
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
A Texas Lottery $5 Book of Scratch Tickets by The Numbers
For those of you that don't know, I play Texas Lottery scratchers regularly. I have even, on a few occasions, bought a book of tickets to see if I could beat the Texas Lottery odds and win big! Did you know that each book has a guaranteed payout? I will use an example of a full $5 book. Let's use the latest release of Christmas tickets because they have just been issued and have the most top jackpots remaining.
All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas
The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
GrinchTok Returns Just in Time for the Holiday Season
He's a mean one...but he's also a funny one. Grinchmas has returned to Universal Studios in Florida. After gaining massive popularity through videos last year, he returns this year with his own TikTok account. The Grinch, along with his partner-in-crime Max, and the entire city of Whoville returns for the...
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas
Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
Texas Window Painter Shows Off Impressive Skills in Viral Video
Have you ever walked past a business with beautiful seasonal paintings on their windows and wondered who does them. Well, if you live in the Houston area, there is a good chance this artist is the one responsible. Laura Thompson is a full-time artist located in Texas that specializes in...
See The Rockin’ Tombstones Of Texas Artists We’ve Sadly Lost
Some rock star graves have become as popular as museums, historical sites and other tourist attractions. Funerals are truly unique and very rarely will you see two handled the same way. Tombstones vary also and the graves they mark can become destinations for fans. One grave that has become a...
Official “State Aromas” Are a Thing? What Should New Mexico’s Be?
New Mexico should have an official state aroma, says state Senator Bill Soules of Las Cruces. The scent he has in mind is “green chiles being roasted” which is… actually a really good pick. As New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture, Jeff Witte says the smell of green...
Texas Couple Cause Outrage Over Video on Controversial Marriage Rules
Love is gentle, love is kind, love is leaving your location on 24/7?. That's what this famous TikTok couple want you to know is one of their rules in their marriage. TikTok couple Jaden and Andy McGrew, who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth, are a little confused as to why their videos of their marriage rules caused a bit of controversy. In their videos have revealed their three marriage rules that work for them, they include:
10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested
Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
