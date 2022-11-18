ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

Give Your Thanksgiving Turkey One Of These Tasty Texas Twists

Here in Texas, we've elevated bbqing and smoking meats to an art form. If you want to apply a little Texas Tasty-ness to your turkey this year, try these ideas. You've probably been enjoying a turkey meal every Thanksgiving that you've been alive. I bet you've been cooking it the same way year after year too, huh? This year, switch it up a bit with these Texas twists.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

8 Famous Restaurant Chains Texans Would Easily Know

Texas is a HUGE state so of course; naturally, there are MANY different companies to spawn out of the state. Whether they're food brands or restaurant chains, here are 10 that I'm sure you're quite familiar with:. Whataburger: El Paso LOVES Whataburger. And that goes for the whole state. It...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

A Texas Lottery $5 Book of Scratch Tickets by The Numbers

For those of you that don't know, I play Texas Lottery scratchers regularly. I have even, on a few occasions, bought a book of tickets to see if I could beat the Texas Lottery odds and win big! Did you know that each book has a guaranteed payout? I will use an example of a full $5 book. Let's use the latest release of Christmas tickets because they have just been issued and have the most top jackpots remaining.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

All the Cool Connections the Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’ Has with Texas

The state of Texas and Yellowstone don't usually go together, but trust me when I say they have a connection- quite a few connections, actually. The hit western-drama "Yellowstone" just started its fifth season and I have to be completely honest, I have never seen the show! I have heard so much about this show, but I never even knew it existed until recently. I know it stars Kevin Costner and, judging by this trailer for the fifth season (and from all the TikToks I've seen), it actually looks like a good show.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

GrinchTok Returns Just in Time for the Holiday Season

He's a mean one...but he's also a funny one. Grinchmas has returned to Universal Studios in Florida. After gaining massive popularity through videos last year, he returns this year with his own TikTok account. The Grinch, along with his partner-in-crime Max, and the entire city of Whoville returns for the...
FLORIDA STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas

Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Couple Cause Outrage Over Video on Controversial Marriage Rules

Love is gentle, love is kind, love is leaving your location on 24/7?. That's what this famous TikTok couple want you to know is one of their rules in their marriage. TikTok couple Jaden and Andy McGrew, who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth, are a little confused as to why their videos of their marriage rules caused a bit of controversy. In their videos have revealed their three marriage rules that work for them, they include:
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

10-Year-Old Kid Gets Tattoo, Mom + Tattoo Artist Arrested

Would you let your child get a permanent tattoo? One New York woman gave her 10-year-old son permission to get some ink, and as a result, both she and the tattoo artists were arrested. The New York Times reported that 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested last month for allowing her...
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy